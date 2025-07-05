Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, sdcc, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts Street Fighter Player 2 M. Bison for SDCC 2025

Continue to build up your mighty Street Fighter collection from Jada Toys with the deluxe convention exclusive M.Bison

M. Bison is the main villain of the hit Capcom Street Fighter video game series and the embodiment of power-hungry evil. As the ruthless dictator and leader of the criminal organization Shadaloo, Bison is obsessed with world domination. He also contains psycho power, a unique dark energy that fuels his terrifying abilities, making him a threat to anyone who crosses his path. First appearing in Street Fighter II, Bison has been manipulating many events from behind the scenes, ultimately bringing them all together. The world of Street Fighter has now been faithfully crafted from Jada Toys with a new set of 1/12 scale figures, including M. Bison. For San Diego Comic Con 2025, a Player 2 M. Bison is on the way.

Inspired by his appearance in Ultra Street Fighter II, this villain is ready to rock the competition with his sleek green deco. He will come with a nice set of swappable parts with four head sculpts, including two new extras which can be used for both Player 1 and Player 2 figures. As for effects, he will come with Psycho Crusher, Psycho Power, and a burning body effect to crush his opponent. It's unclear about how Jada Toys will release this Street Fighter SDCC exclusive, but two more fighters will also join the release. Be sure to snag up other fighters in the line in the meantime.

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers – M. Bison (Player 2)

"We're kicking off the road to San Diego Comic-Con with a blast of Psycho Power! Introducing the Ultra Street Fighter II M. Bison (Deluxe Player 2) 1:12 Scale Action Figure – a convention-exclusive release in his iconic green alternate outfit, packed with premium accessories and sinister energy."

"Step into the world of ultimate domination with the Ultra Street Fighter II M. Bison (Player 2 Deluxe Exclusive) 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! Clad in his Player 2 Green colorway, this exclusive version of the ruthless leader of Shadaloo brings fresh menace and electrifying energy to the fight. Whether unleashing his Psycho Power or floating ominously above his enemies, M. Bison is the embodiment of raw, unrelenting evil."

