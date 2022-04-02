Fantastic Four #42 Preview: Protocol Zero Initated

As the Baxter building falls in this preview of Fantastic Four #42, Reed gives the order to initiate Protocol Zero. Oh no! Not Protocol Zero! Wait… What's Protocol Zero? Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #42

by Dan Slott & Rachael Stott, cover by Cafu

"BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER" One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction. Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos. And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death – prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036504211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609036504221 – FANTASTIC FOUR 42 ALLRED CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036504231 – FANTASTIC FOUR 42 SILVA CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $3.99 US

