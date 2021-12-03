Fantastic Four Life Story #5 Preview: The Coming of Galactus

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! It's been four issues of edging, but Galactus will finally come in Fantastic Four Life Story #5, the real-time retelling of the Fantastic Four mythos. What? We mean he's headed to Earth! Get your minds out of the gutter and check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four Life Story #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210955

SEP210956 – FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #5 (OF 6) BIANCHI VAR – $4.99

(W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Daniel Acuna

• The lives and history of the Fantastic Four reach the tumultuous decade of the 2000s!

• The moment of truth comes for Earth as Galactus arrives. The Fantastic Four are willing to stop him at any price, but what if that price includes the destruction of other inhabited worlds?

RATED T

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

