FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including Silver Sproket's choice, a preview of Elizabeth Pitch's new graphic novel Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing, with a preview of that preview lined up below. And you can see a lot more Fungirl on her website.

FCBD 2021 FUNGIRL TALES OF A GROWN UP NOTHING (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

APR210039

(W) Elizabeth Pitch (A/CA) Elizabeth Pitch

Experience the passion and the pleasure of the Fungirl! Delight in her exploits, demolishing the patriarchy while almost burning the house down masturbating, showing teenagers skateboard tricks, and scheming a job at the funeral home. And, a Llama? Chaos reigns supreme. What could possibly go wrong? Let's find out. Preview Material Rating: Mature

