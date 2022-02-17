Finally, an Adults Only Aquaman Comic… Will We See his Trident?

When DC first launched Black Label, a mature readers label for creators to tell stories featuring DC characters like Batman, The Joker, Batman, Harley Quinn, and Batman, it was one of the most seminal moments in comics since that Alan Moore thing with the ejaculating fish demon that, despite being published by Avatar Press, the owner of this website, we have been forbidden from posting panels from. The reason Black Label was so seminal? It finally meant we could see Batman's dick in the modern classic Batman Damned, something Batman fans had waited almost a hundred years for.

But hardly anyone thought that we might also be able to see the dicks of other DC superheroes. After all, are those superheroes Batman? No. So what would they be doing with a Black Label book? But Ram V and Christian Ward plan to break the mold by featuring not Batman but Aquaman in a new Black Label comic, as revealed in the EX-X-XCLUSIVE CBR article, "EXCLUSIVE: Aquaman Joins DC's Adults-Only Black Label with a Psychological Horror Series."

The synopsis:

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something… else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be… waking up.

We'll bet it is. Waking right up, standing stiff and upright. It continues…

A covert team of scientists, survivalists, and soldiers make up the crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, a prototype deep sea exploration vessel powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, and they have been chosen to investigate the sunken mystery… but they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta… and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…

That's right, Aquaman and Black Manta are going to penetrate point Nemo at the same time! Truly, this is the realization of everything Black Label was started for! Now we're just wondering… where does Batman fit into all this?

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 (of 3) will hit stores on June 7th.