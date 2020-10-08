First Look At The Adventure Zone 4th Graphic Novel – Crystal Kingdom

The Adventure Zone is a biweekly comedy and adventure actual play podcast based loosely upon the Dungeons & Dragons game series, along with other role-playing games. The co-creators of the podcast have three bestselling graphic novels out, The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins, The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!, and The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal. At the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse online panel, co-authors Clint McElroy, Justin McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and co-adaptor and illustrator Carey Pietsch talked about the graphic novels, the process they took creating them and shared an exclusive sneak peek of The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom, a fourth graphic novel coming in 2021 from First Second.

Here's the solicitation:

A desperate call for help interrupts holiday celebrations at the Bureau of Balance, and sends Taako, Magnus and Merle on a high-stakes mission to find and Reclaim a fourth deadly relic: a powerful transmutation stone, hidden somewhere in the depths of a floating arcane laboratory that's home to the Doctors Maureen and Lucas Miller. An unknown menace has seized control of the stone, and is using it to transform the lab into a virulent pink crystal that spreads to everything it touches. It's only a matter of time before this sparkling disaster crash-lands, but in order to find the stone and save the whole planet from being King Midased, our heroes will have to fight their way through a gauntlet of rowdy robots and crystal golems, decide whether they can trust the evasive Lucas Miller, and solve the mystery of what―or who―has put them all in peril, before there's no world left to save.

You can see the full panel here, moderated by Erika Ishii of Destiny 2.