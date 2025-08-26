Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, she-hulk

First Look Inside Planet She-Hulk Ongoing Series…

Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder is coming... spinning out from Imperial in November 2025 from Marvel Comics.

Article Summary Planet She-Hulk #1 launches in November 2025, written by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder for Marvel.

She-Hulk ends up on Sakaar, leading a planet at war in the aftermath of Imperial and Hulk’s legacy.

The story brings She-Hulk into cosmic conflicts with the Kree, Shi’ar, Skrulls, and more galactic powers.

Expect big swords, epic battles, and She-Hulk balancing her own style against witches, rebels, and cannibals.

Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder is coming… spinning out from Imperial in November 2025 from Marvel Comics, and here's a first look inside those pages, with She-Hulk in the Planet Hulk fighting arena.

Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

"I'm so excited. Working with Aaron is so exciting, it's fantastic. [For Planet She-Hulk], think big game of thrones. Think things not always related to She-Hulk. She's ripped into a world that she's not used to, and she has to bring her own sensibilities to it when she's now facing witches, rebels, and cannibals…it's going to be great. We wanted to go big. She's got a giant sword, PLEASE let us use it." – Stephanie Phillips "This is a story that unites all the disparate and separate powers of the galactic portion of the Marvel Universe–the Kree, the Shi'ar, the Skrulls, and more—all in one big science-fiction epic, set up in a series of Russian nesting dolls where in every issue, something is pulled off, and something is revealed behind the thing you just learned the last time out. It's an all-out cosmic war," – Tom Brevoort

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!