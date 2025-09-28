Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure, manga, Manga Mavericks, Muta Yuki

First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure Manga Coming in December

First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure, a travelogue and foodie manga by Muta Yuki, will be published in December by Manga Mavericks.

Article Summary First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure manga launches digitally October 22, print on December 16, 2025

Follow adorable animal characters as they explore Taiwan’s cuisine and vibrant food culture

Manga created by Muta Yuki, known for animal artwork and food-focused storytelling

Perfect for foodies and manga fans, suitable for all ages; digital and print pre-orders available now

Manga Mavericks, the new manga publisher specialising in indie titles, announces the digital debut of the delectable one-shot manga travelogue, First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure, on October 22nd. A print release will follow on December 16th. The manga by Muta Yuki explores the wonders of Taiwanese cuisine, told by a cast of whimsical animal characters who journey across the country while savoring a variety of dishes and new experiences.

First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure

By Muta Yuki

Print SRP: $7.99 / Digital SRP: $3.99 · 44 pages · ISBN: 9781968054120 · For All Ages ·

Available October 22, 2025

Told through the visage of cute animal avatars, this delicious manga travelogue follows the journey of a mangaka and friends as they explore Taiwan via both illustrations and photography. Readers can pull up a chair and enjoy the deliciousness in this release without the need to worry about calories!

Muta Yuki is a manga artist and illustrator living in the Nara prefecture of Japan. After graduating from Osaka University of the Arts, they joined a general merchandise planning and design company and worked as a designer and freelance social game illustrator. They draw manga and illustrations, while still working full-time as an in-house designer. They specialize in drawing animals, and they enjoy reading picture books as well as watching documentaries about them. All the line drawings and inking of their manga are done analog, while the storyboards and colors are done digitally. They were a recipient of the SAKURA Exhibition WACOM Award in May 2019. Besides their self-published work, they published two chapters of her series "MAMIE TAYLOR" in Kadokawa's Aokishi manga magazine in 2022 and 2023.

"To have this opportunity to have my manga translated into English and read outside of Japan is a huge honor," Yuki said about the English debut of First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure. "I drew this manga as an experience of traveling through Taiwan and eating tasty foods from the point of view of a Japanese person. I took special care to depict the individuality of the staff I met on my travels as well. I'd be incredibly happy if this manga can convey to readers the slightly mysterious but alluring vibe of Taiwan's foods, but the most important thing is that you have a good time reading it!"

Print Pre-Order: here

Digital Access: here

