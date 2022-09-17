Flash #786 Preview: Crisis Management

Earth's heroes rally to stop Slade's army in this preview Flash #786, tying into Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. Check out the preview below.

FLASH #786

DC Comics

0722DC052

0722DC053 – Flash #786 Kim Jacinto Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) George Kambadais

Wally West is exhausted, and has been running nonstop since even before he had to step up in the wake of the loss of the Justice League. But, as he's figured out what he needs to do to free Barry (while also keeping Wallace from falling into Pariah's plans), he's also long overdue for a chat with Linda…

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $4.99

