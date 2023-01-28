Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 Preview: Secret History Revealed Learn the secret history of the alien race known as The Fraction in this preview of Flash: One-Minute War Special #1.

FLASH: ONE-MINUTE WAR SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

1122DC114

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Various (CA) Serg Acuna

A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event One-Minute War rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!

In Shops: 1/31/2023

SRP: $5.99

