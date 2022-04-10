Flashpoint Beyond #0 Preview: Plus, Flashpoint Beyond #1

DC didn't release anything new for this preview of Flashpoint Beyond #0, so we threw in a first look at Flashpoint Beyond #1 too. It's more Dan Didio era Nu52 DC than you can shake a freaking stick at! Check out the preview below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0

DC Comics

0222DC027

0222DC028 – Flashpoint Beyond #0 Cover – $5.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dexter Soy

The world of Flashpoint returns! After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here! Legendary writer Geoff Johns comes back to the alternate world he created, partnering with prolific artist Eduardo Risso as he returns to the Flashpoint Batman!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $5.99

In fact, DC actually included fewer pages in the actual preview than they did in their first look. Here's some more.

And here's the unlettered preview of Flashpoint Beyond #1.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1 CVR A GERADS

FEB222818

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

In Shops: May 03, 2022

SRP: $4.99

