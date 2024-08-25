Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: force works, gofundme, Tom Tenney

Force Works Creator Tom Tenney Evicted, In Dire Need Of Help

Force Works Creator Tom Tenney and his family have been evicted from their home and are in dire need Of help.

Article Summary Comic artist Tom Tenney, co-creator of Force Works, faces eviction due to medical bills and family tragedies.

Diagnosed with COPD, Tenney requires life-saving medications, making financial contributions critical.

Tom and his family seek help through a Go Fund Me for basic survival and to restart their lives.

Any amount or art commission can aid Tenney's dire situation, with immense gratitude from him and his family.

Tom Tenney is a comic book artist best known for drawing and co-creating Force Works for Marvel Comics, as well as The Terminator, Robotech, Sam Slade, Nightwatch, Strontium Dog, and DC Showcase. On August 30th, Tom Tenney and his family will be evicted from their home after their finances were depleted due to medical bills, the price of medications and recent family tragedies. They have started a Go Fund Me to try and get back on top of events.

"The past months have physically and mentally taken their toll. Unpaid work, the loss of a family member and more. Sadly to say Thomas is another casualty on the list of comic book professionals that have fallen on hard times, in an industry that makes no promises and offers no apologies. Due to numerous health issues, mounting debt and a seemingly endless parade of obstacles, Thomas and his family are nearing the end of their rope. Thomas wouldn't haven't made this far if not for the kindness and generosity made by friends and fans alike, to whom he is forever grateful. Unfortunately the recent losses and cost of living has hit Thomas hard, also making it difficult to even keep Thomas supplied with his life saving medications. "In 2017 Thomas was diagnosed with COPD, a disease that has no cure. It limits Thomas physically though he can still do his art. But his medications are a daily necessity. Without medications Thomas faces an uncertain future and possible loss of life. Any of you that have met Thomas know how serious his condition is. We're not talking about weeks or months, Thomas wouldn't last days without his medications. Thomas and his family are asking for any help they can get. They are trying to survive the blow of having to start over. They are hoping to raise money to get to a new beginning and help with medications. Thomas can only hope through the kindness of others that they can try to rebuild some sense of normalcy and make themselves secure and safe again." "Any financial contribution, no matter what size, is very much needed and will be received with the utmost thanks and heartfelt appreciation. Any art commissions will also be appreciated."

Force Works first appeared in 1994, created by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning and Tom Tenney, formed from the remains of the West Coast Avengers, trying to preempt natural and man-made disasters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!