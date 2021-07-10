Framed for Murder in Conan the Barbarian #23 [Preview]

Conan the Barbarian #23 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find the titular barbarian framed for the murder of the Emporer of Khitai. But he didn't do it! No, seriously. Not this time. But while Conan may be innocent, we're guessing it won't be until at least the end of the issue before someone figures that out. The Nighstar Saga concludes in Conan the Barbarian #23. Check out the preview below.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210665

(W) Jim Zub (A) Cory Smith (CA) Geoff Shaw

HUNTER OR HUNTED?

• CONAN has been framed for the murder of the emperor and is hunted by the Imperial Guard.

• But Conan has not survived the Hyborian Age without learning some hunting tactics of his own…

• The dramatic conclusion to the Nightstar saga!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99