Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, newlitg

Free Comic Book Day In The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2026

Today it's all about Free Comic Book Day, Read up on the 48 titles being offered, check out 73 comic shops doing something special for the day

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day 2026 takes center stage, with guides to all 48 giveaway comics and key picks to watch for today.

Find 73 comic shops hosting Free Comic Book Day 2026 events, signings, specials, and local celebrations.

Catch the top Bleeding Cool stories led by Wolverine's New Avengers, plus DC, Marvel, Image, and X-Men news.

Look back through seven years of Daily LITG highlights, from past Free Comic Book Day stories to major pop culture news.

Wolverine's New Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But today it's all about Free Comic Book Day, or Comic Giveaway Day if you insist. You can read up on the 48 titles being offered today, check out 73 comic book stores doing something special for the day, as well as catch up on all the coverage… and spoilers... Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Wolverine's New Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Night Court Season 3 Finale

LITG two years ago, Professor X's Fate

LITG three years ago, Gun Honey Dependable Cheesecake

LITG four years ago: Walking Dead to Arrowverse

LITG five years ago, from Night Court to Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Baby Yoda, Alton Brown and Buffy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Alton Brown, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books.

LITG seven years ago, Walking Dead, Dead Mutants, Cyberfrog

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Liam Sharp , artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed.

, artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed. Scott Rosenberg of Platinum Studios.

of Platinum Studios. Onrie Kompan , creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle.

, creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle. Lorenzo Ruggiero , Marvel Comics inker.

, Marvel Comics inker. Sean Howe , comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story.

, comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story. Cory Levine , writer of Bowery Boys.

, writer of Bowery Boys. Andy Winter , co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics.

, co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics. Ryan Brown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Howard Cruse , founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby.

, founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby. Glenn Herdling , former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line.

, former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line. Jerry Scott, co-creator of Baby Blues and Zits

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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