Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Free Comic Book Day In The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2026

Today it's all about Free Comic Book Day, Read up on the 48 titles being offered, check out 73 comic shops doing something special for the day

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Free Comic Book Day 2026 takes center stage, with guides to all 48 giveaway comics and key picks to watch for today.
  • Find 73 comic shops hosting Free Comic Book Day 2026 events, signings, specials, and local celebrations.
  • Catch the top Bleeding Cool stories led by Wolverine's New Avengers, plus DC, Marvel, Image, and X-Men news.
  • Look back through seven years of Daily LITG highlights, from past Free Comic Book Day stories to major pop culture news.

Wolverine's New Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But today it's all about Free Comic Book Day, or Comic Giveaway Day if you insist. You can read up on the 48 titles being offered today, check out 73 comic book stores doing something special for the day, as well as catch up on all the coverage… and spoilers... Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War

Wolverine's New Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Wolverine's New Avengers in Marvel's August 2026 Armageddon Solicits
  2. DC Wants To Publish Frank Quitely's Lobo Comic From Thirty Years Ago
  3. Scott Snyder On Robert Kirkman On Absolute Batman Helping Image Sales
  4. A New Look For Magik, Colossus & The Professor In Uncanny X-Men
  5. A New Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely Comic Series Coming?
  6. Ram V Will Bring Back New Gods At DC Comics, We Just Don't Know When
  7. Marvel DNX Blind Bag Variants With Jim Lee, InHyuk Lee & Ken Lash-Lee
  8. 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books
  9. Invincible "Confirms" Seth Rogen Recorded S05 Before The Boys Episode
  10. CNN: Watch Adam Mockler Break F-Bomb-Dropping Scott Jennings (VIDEO)

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Night Court Season 3 Finale

Night Court
Image: NBCUniversal; William Callan; Allan Avendano
  1. Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
  2. American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
  3. Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E21: "Kyle," Season 4 Finale Preview Updates
  4. Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th
  5. Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update
  6. The Dark Knight Rises Batpod and Batman Arrives from McFarlane
  7. Batman/Superman: World's Finest Gives You Double The Dick (Spoilers)
  8. Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse Bring Resident Alien To An End In 2026
  9. Batman Comes To York… Not New York, But York York (Spoilers)
  10. Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview; Season 1 Finale Update
  11. Jenny Blake Tells Her Story in the DC Comics Pride 2025 Anthology
  12. Marvel Studios Give Away Thunderbolts* Dossier Comic At Regal Cinemas
  13. Youngblood Deluxe #1 Gets Second Print… Or Is It A 3rd, 4th Or 5th?
  14. Want To Draw Spawn Professionally? Head to Portsmouth This Weekend
  15. 36 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025
  16. Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2025
  17. Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In May 2025

LITG two years ago, Professor X's Fate

The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2024

  1. The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
  2. Always Sunny: McElhenney's Response to Seinfeld: Meet Rickety Cricket
  3. "Well That Just Happened" In Immortal Thor #10 (Spoilers)
  4. Crisis Part 3: Mark Hamill's Joker "Flips" for Kevin Conroy's Batman
  5. How Vampires Beat Avengers In Marvel's Blood Hunt (Spoilers)
  6. What's Blade's Deal In Blood Hunt And Who Bites It? (Big Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Comics Issues Full Checklist For Infinity Watch Annuals
  8. Alien: Timothy Olyphant Drops Interesting Detail About FX Series
  9. MIT Press Announces Two Dungeons & Dragons Books
  10. Jed MacKay Teased The Big Bad of Blood Hunt For Three Year
  11. The Weirn Books Vol. 2: Svetlana Chmakova Spooky Series Out in Oct
  12. Skybound Hires Gregg Sulak as CFO & Will Kassoy for Consumer Strategy

LITG three years ago, Gun Honey Dependable Cheesecake

Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review:
Gun Honey Blood For Blood cover by Artgerm
  1. Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review: Dependable Cheesecake
  2. A Very New Look For the Super-Sons in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman
  3. Lady Death Rules Hell with Beauty and Fury with New PCS Statue
  4. A New Name For Captain Marvel/Shazam -Soyboy? (Spoilers)
  5. Justified: Raylan Givens Uses Dewey to Let Boyd Know He's Back
  6. Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Kanto Starters
  7. Comic Shop Owner, Art Restorer Sentenced to 3 Years Over Jan 6th Riots
  8. What You Should Read Before Batman #900 (Spoilers)
  9. Batman Uses "Crisis Actors" When Villains Learn His Identity #Spoilers
  10. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Is Pokemon TCG's August 2023 Set
  11. Just How Thin Is The Planet Of The Apes Omnibus Anyway?
  12. DC Comics Continues To Update Real-Life Daily Planet Website
  13. Will Your Shop Get a Secret Edition Oni Lamentation Variant This Week?
  14. Orson Welles: Warrior Of The Worlds, a New Comic From Scout Comics
  15. Guardian Of The Republic Goes Underground In May For Hexagon Comics

LITG four years ago: Walking Dead to Arrowverse

walking dead
Image: AMC Networks
  1. The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
  2. RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
  3. Doctor Who S14: When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?
  4. Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review
  5. Today Is Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day In Pokémon GO
  6. Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds
  7. Grant Morrison Wants to Suggest Hal Jordan Has a Pansexual Persuasion
  8. Daredevil #319 Second Print Already $119 At Auction
  9. Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
  10. That '90s Show: Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, Kunis, & Valderrama to Appear9
  11. Take Pride And Thank FOC It's 1st Of May 2022
  12. Next Saturday Is Free Comic Book Day – Here Are A Few Shops' Plans
  13. Amazing Spider-Man #1 Beats Justice League #75 in BC Bestseller List
  14. Corpse de Ballet, Megan Kearney's New YA Graphic Novel For 2024
  15. Ty Templeton's Batman & Robin Adventures #1 At Auction For $87 So Far
  16. Together Again for the First Time in Giant-Size Invaders 1, at Auction
  17. Daredevil #319 Second Print Already $119 At Auction
  18. Walking Dead to Lightyear in The Daily LITG, 1st Of May 2022

LITG five years ago, from Night Court to Pokémon GO

  1. Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
  2. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  3. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  4. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  5. Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine
  6. Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
  7. Bryan Hitch Has A Hair-Trigger Over Superman
  8. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  9. Dark Horse to Release Non-NFT Sin City 30th Anniversary Books
  10. Shiny Galarian Ponyta To Be Unlocked In Pokémon GO Event
  11. "Him" Resurrected as Adam Warlock in Marvel Premiere #1 Up for Auction
  12. Matthew Rosenberg, Elon Musk to Team-Up, Clean Flint's Water Supply?
  13. Awkward Poison Ivy Cosplay Adventures in Swamp Thing #3 [Preview]
  14. Poaching the Teen Titans in Suicide Squad #3 [Preview]
  15. Does Batman Have Enough Prep Time for Politics? Batman #108 Preview
  16. Final She Could Fly Graphic Novel Coming in October from Berger Books
  17. Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha
  18. Dark Horse to Release Non-NFT Sin City 30th Anniversary Books
  19. Some Comic Shops Are Still Doing Free Comic Book Day Today
  20. Storm to Ghost Friends During Big Party in Marauders #20 [Preview]
  21. All 28 Original Sheldon Mayer Sugar & Spike #23 Art Pages At Auction
  22. Man-Thing to Rise to Occasion – X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing Preview
  23. Three Al Jaffee MAD Magazine Fold-In Original Art Pages At Auction
  24. Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
  25. Rewind: Five Spoilery Teases For Marvel's Heroes Reborn, Out This Week
  26. Carnage Becomes a Music Critic – Black White and Blood #3 [Preview]
  27. Dynamite Sold 350,000 Omnibus Editions Of The Boys In 2019 and 2020
  28. Cor Blimey! It's a Preview of the Final Issue of Marvel's The Union
  29. Shakti, a New Graphic Novel by SJ Sindu & Nabi H Ali From HarperAlley
  30. Beyond The Breach & Clans Of Belari in AfterShock July 2021 Solicits
  31. Hair To The Throne – The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2021

LITG six years ago, Baby Yoda, Alton Brown and Buffy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Alton Brown, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books.

  1. Funko Announces More Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Pop Vinyls
  2. Good Eats: Reloaded Review: Alton Brown Raises The Stakes On Steaks
  3. Big First Appearance You Can't Miss in Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14
  4. Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
  5. Good Omens: Lockdown: Gaiman, Tennant, Sheen Reunite for Follow-Up
  6. A Mega First Appearance in Go Go Power Rangers #31
  7. Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
  8. Jay And Silent Bob Mall Brawl Will Be Released Next Week
  9. Marvel Returns to Comic Shops on May 27th – and It's a Wednesday
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

LITG seven years ago, Walking Dead, Dead Mutants, Cyberfrog

  1. Today's Walking Dead #191 Changes Everything About the Comic (Major Spoilers)
  2. How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
  3. Magic: The Gathering's War of the Spark Mythic Edition Goes on Sale Wednesday
  4. Ethan Van Sciver Commissions 'Retailer Exclusive' Dynamite Covers With Cyberfrog
  5. DC Comics Updates Its Solicitations for The Year Of The Villain – The Offer, After Lex Luthor's Transformation (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Liam Sharp, artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed.
  • Scott Rosenberg of Platinum Studios.
  • Onrie Kompan, creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle.
  • Lorenzo Ruggiero, Marvel Comics inker.
  • Sean Howe, comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story.
  • Cory Levine, writer of Bowery Boys.
  • Andy Winter, co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics.
  • Ryan Brown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
  • Howard Cruse, founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby.
  • Glenn Herdling, former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line.
  • Jerry Scott, co-creator of Baby Blues and Zits

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.