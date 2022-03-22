Frank Cho On Lake Como, "The Most Beautiful Comic Con In The World"

If I can, I try and do one international comic book show a year. Last year was San Diego, three years ago it was a Paris event, and New York before that. But this year I am going to a show – and area – I have wanted to go to for years, Lake Como Comic Art Festival at Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, running on the 14th and 15th of May. And it's a very different comic book convention indeed.

For a start, it has a capped attendance of a thousand. It has an intentionally high ticket price. And around a hundred comic book creators, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue, there are no toys, movies, games or other tchotchkes, there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw.

All happening in a luxurious setting, both the venue and the setting, Villa Erba. You may recognise it from Ocean's Twelve. Regular attendee Frank Cho puts in the hard sell on Facebook, saying;

I can't believe one of my favorite comic conventions in the world, Lake Como Comic Art Fest, is only couple of months away. It is by far the most beautiful comic convention in the world. Not to mention some of the best artists in the business will be there.

This year alone, the comic artist guest list is staggering: Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, Juanjo Guarnido, Geof Darrow, Milo Manara, Alan Davis, Serpieri, Adi Granov, Esad Ribic, Tim Sale, Mirka Andolfo, Liam Sharp, Mark Brooks, Ben Oliver and me, etc.

AND ALL OF US WILL BE SKETCHING AT THE SHOW!

Tickets are limited, so the ratio of pro to fan is 1 to 10. Pretty much guaranteeing anyone who wants a sketch will get a sketch.

The crazy thing is if you combine all the cost of traveling, attending this Lake Como Comic Art Festival is cheaper than going to San Diego Comicon, especially for all the European fans.

So get your tickets now before they are sold out.

Tickets are $150 €135 £112 for one day, or $220, €200 or £166 for two days, the Saturday or Sunday. A second tier for the weekend including the Friday night opening reception, and a limited portfolio featuring unpublished art by Lako Como guests costs $495, €450 or £375. The current full guest list runs below;

Mirka Andolfo

Ryan Benjamin

Federico Bertolucci

Simone Bianchi

Bodē

Pierangelo Boog

Dan Brereton

Mark Brooks

Mark Buckingham

Giorgio Cavazzano

Frank Cho

Daniel Clowes

Iban Coello

Olivier Coipel

Giorgio Comolo

Geof Darrow

Alan Davis

Kristina Deak-Linsner

Gabriele Dell'Otto

Riccardo Federici

Jorge Fornés

Adi Granov

Juanjo Guarnido

Trevor Hairsine

Adam Hughes

Klaus Janson

Joseph Michael Linsner

Emanuela Lupacchino

Tanino Liberatore

David Mack

Milo Manara

Guillem March

Enrico Marini

Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Ben Oliver

Zu Orzu

Jason Palmer

Gerald Parel

Sean Phillips

Sara Pichelli

Mark Raats

Bruno Redondo

Esad Ribic

Daniel Sampere

Tim Sale

Matteo Scalera

Serpieri

Arantza Sestayo

Liam Sharp

Bill Sienkiewicz

Allison Sohn

And I'll see you there…