Free Comic Books For You To Give To Trick & Treaters For Halloween

Every year, my house in Kingston Vale gets more Halloween trick-and-treaters than any other. Last year, an entire school came by at once.

Every year, my house in Kingston Vale gets more Halloween trick-and-treaters than any other. Last year, pretty much an entire school came by at once. Why? Because I give away comics instead of sweets and candy. Rot their brains not their teeth. And Marvel Comics wants more people to do what I do. With "Trick Or Read".

These are the free Halloween titles being given away, which you can then give away yourself…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE BIRTH OF TOMBSTONE #1 reprints AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 by writer Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., a key early chapter of Spider-Man's current era. Witness a brutal battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone that proves without doubt that Tombstone is Spidey's most terrifying foe! Tombstone will play a major role in an AMAZING SPIDER-MAN event later this year and it all took root here as this iconic villain's haunting origin is revealed for the first time!

All available on the 4th of October.

