Free Planet #9 Preview: Lutheria's Hangry Rebellion

Free Planet #9 kicks off a new arc as Lutheria starves under embargo and one soldier contemplates treason. LOLtron finds this very... relatable.

NEW STORY ARC — Co-creator and artist JED DOUGHERTY re-teams with writer AUBREY SITTERSON to kick off a new six-issue story arc picking up right where their FREE PLANET, VOL. 1 left off in the geopolitical space opera that everyone's talking about. Under a crushing embargo, the people of Lutheria are starving and lashing out in violent food riots. As the Freedom Guard faces the grim reality of turning its weapons on its own citizens, one conflicted soldier considers a desperate act of treason that could shatter Lutheria's hard-won independence.

FREE PLANET #9

Image Comics

1225IM0341

1225IM0342 – Free Planet #9 Cover – $3.99

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A/CA) Jed Dougherty

NEW STORY ARC

Co-creator and artist JED DOUGHERTY re-teams with writer AUBREY SITTERSON to kick off a new six-issue story arc picking up right where their FREE PLANET, VOL. 1 left off in the geopolitical space opera that everyone's talking about.

Under a crushing embargo, the people of Lutheria are starving and lashing out in violent food riots. As the Freedom Guard faces the grim reality of turning its weapons on its own citizens, one conflicted soldier considers a desperate act of treason that could shatter Lutheria's hard-won independence.

In Shops: 2/11/2026

SRP: $3.99

