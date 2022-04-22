Free Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine Items With Fortnite Marvel Comic

Marvel Comics and Epic Games have revealed the type of download items that will be given away with special codes in the upcoming Fortnite X Marvel Zero War comic book series beginning in June. When they did a similar DC Comics crossover, with Batman, it led to mass panic for people to get those download codes, it is hoped that comic book retailers might be more prepared this time.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

– Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

– Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

– Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!

– Exclusive to comic buyers! FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!

– Exclusive to comic buyers! Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

The five-issue limited series will see veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) team up with Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for an in-continuity saga packed with enormous ramifications for both universes! The comic's story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe! For the first time, fans will witness iconic Fortnite characters adventure alongside heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Can these newfound allies find the Zero Shard in time and avert catastrophe? "MARVEL X FORTNITE: ZERO WAR is the kind of epic, widescreen, action-packed event that both Marvel and Fortnite fans love," Gage promises. "Getting to work on it with the brilliant Donald Mustard, Sergio Davila, and the rest of our incredible creative team is a dream come true. I get to write a story with dinosaurs, a giant robot, Marvel superheroes, Fortnite characters and Dr. Doom…in adventures that will have a major effect on them all! I've been dreaming of this moment since I first read CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS in 1982!"

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU – 75960620430400111

On Sale 6/8