From One Side Of Star Wars Celebration 2023 To The Other (Video+Pics)

Just back from the final day of Star Wars Celebration 2023, being held at the London ExCel Centre, where organisers Reed POP also hold the MCM London Comic Con twice a year. A very different vibe. MCM is more about a plethora of options with a multiplicity of vendors and all about the cosplay. Celebration was about putting on an experience, the halls full of massive machines that beggared the mind how they set them up, with people able to recreate their favourite Star Wars experiences, as well as make brand new ones, with big halls for panels, and vendors restricted to bigger, professional companies and the lines to match. There were films, TV shows and comic book events to announce, and they managed to get pretty much everyone involved with them to do the announcing. I mean, even Bleeding Cool got referenced in the Marvel Comics panel. Beat that Dean Simons from Comics Beat, sitting two rows in front of me. It also helps that so much of Star Wars was filmed in London, so that there were props aplenty and many character actors in commuting distance on call to attend. The 2025 Star Wars Celebration was announced today as being in Japan, which may be a little trickier. But I get the feeling Japan will welcome them with open glove-sheathed hands. I expect even bigger, mightier machines to fill the hallways.

Here's a little From One Side Of The Show To the Other for Star Wars Celebration 2023, and a photo gallery to match. So many, many Thrawns… though of course, the best shots are the ones taken from behind.