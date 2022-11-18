Full Details For 44 Free Comic Book Day 2023 Titles

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has selected the thirteen Gold and thirty-one Silver comic book titles – though none of them from DC Comics – for the comic book industry's most anticipated annual event, Free Comic Book Day, celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May at participating comic book shops worldwide, with next year's event taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. DC Comics' absence is because they are only distributed by Diamond in the UK, exclusive in the US with Lunar. While Marvel and IDW have left Diamond for PRH, with Dark Horse to follow, they allow Diamond to subdistribute from PRH. DC Comics will not. The participating titles were curated by 20+ comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. And here they are in their full solicited details.

FCBD 2023 SEISMIC STORIES

SEISMIC/AFTERSHOCK COMICS

DEC220001

(W) Alex Segura, Rex Ogle, Marguerite Bennett (A) Joe Eisma, TBD

In the small town of Arcadia Heights sits an abandoned house with an open door, daring anyone to enter it. Soon a ragtag band of teenage misfits will do just that and return with a darkness the likes of which this world has never seen.

Featuring an original prologue to THE DARKNESS WE BROUGHT BACK, a YA OGN from the minds of Alex Segura, Rex Ogle and Joe Eisma, plus an all-new story from the critically acclaimed and much loved world of ANIMOSITY, written by series creator, Marguerite Bennett! A perfect blend of fun, suspense, adventure and intrigue, SEISMIC STORIES breaks new ground in the AfterShock FCBD tradition.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS CURSED LIBRARY

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC220002

(CA) Robert Hack

Throughout the years, we have seen Chilling Adventures and gruesome outcomes emerge more frequently in various versions of Riverdale. As creatures gathered and teens were corrupted, the town became a hotbed for cruel and unusual events. Yet the question remains – why have Archie Andrews and his friends faced such terrifying tales? Who is responsible for creating these dark worlds, and how is babysitter Jinx Holliday at the center of it all? A story years in the making starts here! Beware the Cursed Library and all the horrors within!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 RANGER ACADEMY PREVIEW

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220003

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

It's time to enroll in a bold new take on the Power Rangers mythology in this Free Comic Day Special! Class is in session for the start of an epic saga that is sure to delight longtime Rangers fans, and provide an excellent jumping on point for brand new readers.

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 UMBRELLA ACADEMY & WITCHER (MR)

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

DEC220004

(W) Bartosz Sztybor, Gabriel Ba, Gerard Way (A) Fabio Violante (A/CA) Gabriel Ba

Presenting fan-favorites for FCBD: a squad of superpowered siblings and the infamous monster hunter! In The Umbrella Academy "Safe," Hargreeves and Abhijit embark on an interdimensional journey and find a cosmic horror that will have repercussions for our heroes and the universe. Then, in The Witcher "Frog Kiss," Geralt must uncover why the young women in Novigrad are turning into frogs!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0

DYNAMITE

DEC220005

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Yuzuki N'

The 50th Anniversary of Red Sonja begins here, with all-new adventures! With a new film on the horizon, Dynamite Entertainment opens the flood gates of Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 250 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 500 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 1000 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 DOG MAN AND THE LEAGUE OF MISFITS

GRAPHIX

DEC220009

(W) Dav Pilkey (A/CA) Dav Pilkey

Dog Man and the League of Misfits is a short comic featuring the beloved characters from Dav Pilkey's #1 worldwide bestselling Dog Man and Captain Underpants series!

Filled with hilarity, hijinks, and heart, this supa epic action-packed comic features fan favorite Petey the Cat before his transformative journey began.

Celebrating 25 years of laughs and inspiring kids to love reading, Dog Man and the League of Misfits will be featured in the Captain Underpants 25 Anniversary Edition, releasing on March 8, 2023.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 STAR TREK

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC220010

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Christopher Cantwell (CA) Malachi Ward

To boldly go, join us for the exclusive prelude to IDW's FIRST Star Trek Summer Crossover Event as STAR TREK and STAR TREK: DEFIANT collide in STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD!

But that's not all! Join the crew of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS as they take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time-until a bloodthirsty visitor joins in on their games…

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 FISHFLIES #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

DEC220011

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Jeff Lemire

The newest series from New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer/artist JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS, LITTLE MONSTERS, GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth, Essex County). The town of Belle River is infested with fishflies and the streets are carpeted with tiny insects… but that's just the start of the strange happenings and bad omens! When Franny Fox runs away from home, she befriends a strange, silent monster and sets off a chain of events that will unite the entire town in terrible ways. FISHFLIES #1 will clock in at an expanded 64 pages and land in stores this June-so don't miss out on this exclusive Free Comic Book Day preview issue for an early look!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 KODANSHA ALL AGES GOLD SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC220012

Get a sneak preview of the manga adaptation of a worldwide Netflix hit (to be announced at Anime NYC), and of the adorable, all-ages doggy manga Lovely Muco!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220013

For years, the symbiote family in the Marvel Universe has grown, and the latest smash-hit run on VENOM is no exception. With the violent and dangerous Meridius readying for war, the stage is set for catastrophe and this year's Free Comic Book Day will mark the beginning of the end of the symbiotes!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220014

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

FCBD 2023 CONAN BARBARIAN SP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC220015

(W) Jim Zub (A/CA) Rob Delatorre

Created by team behind the new ongoing series – Jim Zub, Roberto De La Torre & Jose Villarrubia!

On the eve of his first major battle, young CONAN OF CIMMERIA pictures a life beyond the borders of his homeland and yearns for a life of adventure undreamt of in his small village. Visions of future allies and unspeakable evils he will eventually encounter throughout his fabled career fill his mind as he makes the choice to take his first fateful step into the HYBORIAN AGE!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 CHOUJIN X & ROOSTER FIGHTER

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC220016

(W) Sui Ishida, Shu Sakuratani (A) Sui Ishida, Shu Sakuratani

Choujin X:

Best friends Tokio and Azuma do everything together, even if most of the time it feels like Tokio is just stumbling along in Azuma's cooler, more talented footsteps. But when they're attacked one night by a superhuman mutant called a choujin, Tokio finally has a chance to shine-by turning into a choujin himself!

Rooster Fighter:

In a world where terrifying monsters walk the earth, one heroic rooster is destined for greatness. When giant demons threaten the innocent, he's going to show them who's boss!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 ANIMAL CASTLE

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC220017

(W) Xavier Dorison (A) Felix Delep

The Animal Castle FCBD edition will include an all-new 12-page excerpt from Animal Castle Vol. 2 #1, as well as an 18-page excerpt from Animal Castle Vol. 1, so you will be able to see what's come before and what's coming next…

Animal Castle Vol. 2 picks up shortly after the events of Vol. 1 with Miss B trying to convince the animals not to give in to violence in order to put an end to Silvio's reign… At the castle, the dictatorship continues. Thanks to the efforts of Miss B and her friends, the animals attempt remobilize the pacifist movement of the Daisies. But Silvio the bull dictator is trying to keep them under his hoof to keep his power. Helped by his cruel canine militia, he decides to have the rebellious animals imprisoned in the dungeon. But Miss B and her friends will respond once again with trickery…and solidarity!

Reprint & Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 PRINCELESS

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

DEC220018

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Emily Martin

Princeless Is Back! And to kick off the tenth volume, Action Lab is giving you the first issue for free! Join Adrienne as she kicks off a new adventure where it all began-her homeland!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 TOM HOLLANDS FRIGHT NIGHT #1 FCBD EDITION

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

DEC220019

(W) Tom Holland, James Kuhoric (A) Jason Craig (A/CA) Neil Vokes

Welcome back to the world of Tom Holland's Fright Night! The 1985 film delivered a world full of horror, humor, and heart that captivated audiences and became an instant vampire classic. American Mythology is proud to celebrate the story of Fright Night with this incredible issue that continues the tale after the original screenplay ends and gives a first look at the brand-new Fright Night Origins series! Origins is written by Holland and delves into the official history of our favorite sweater-wearing, apple-eating vampire, Jerry Dandrige! Adapted by James Kuhoric and illustrated by legendary comics artist Neil Vokes, this new series is the perfect addition to every Fright Night fan's collection! The issue will also feature behind-the-scenes extras and artwork only available in the pages of the Free Comic Book Day special edition! Let Free Comic Book Day introduce you to the terror of Fright Night comics!

Reprint & Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 KOTTO KOTORRA #1

ARCANA STUDIO

DEC220020

(W) David Alvarez, Sean Patrick O'Reilly (A) Dave Alvarez (CA) David Alvarez

The book follows Kotto, an average Puerto Rican who runs an empanadilla food truck. His daily life is always an adventure,thanks to his boisterous friends.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 MECH CADETS SPECIAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220021

(W) Greg Pak (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) TBA

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the Netflix animated series, return to Sky Corps Academy in this exclusive reprint of the first issue of Mech Cadet Yu. It's the perfect time to revisit this iconic story by bestselling writer Greg Pak and fan-favorite artist Takeshi Miyazawa!

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 STAR WARS HIGH REPUB ADVS & AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

DEC220022

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Amy Chu (A) Harvey Tolibao, Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews (CA) Daniel Jose Older

Get set for adventure with stories from the farthest reaches of a galaxy far, far way; as well as the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender! In Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures the galaxywide conflict between the Jedi Order and the Nihil intensifies, and a shuttle full of younglings gets caught in the crossfire! In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang and his friends come across a village decimated by the Fire Nation. One survivor-a young child named Luumi-refuses to open up to anyone except fellow Earth Kingdom native Toph.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 MEXIKID SAMPLER

DIAL BOOKS

DEC220023

(W) Pedro Martin (A) Pedro Martin

Pedro Martin is an American-born Mexican kid who's always felt not quite Mexican and not quite American. Now, he and his family are piling into their Winnebago to bring his mysterious, Mexican-Revolution-era Abuelito home to live with them. This graphic memoir details Pedro's road trip of a lifetime, full of laughs and heartaches, and a new understanding of his abuelito and himself.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #0

DYNAMITE

DEC220024

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby

The heavyweight champions of gross meet again in this all-ages title as we will pull the best stories from Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids for this special FCBD comic that's sure to appeal to consumers age 5 to 50.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 FABULOUS FURRY FREAK BROTHERS

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

DEC220025

(W) Gilbert Shelton, Paul Mavrides, Dave Sheridan (A) Dave Sheridan, Paul Mavrides (A/CA) Gilbert Shelton

It's a Fabulous Furry Free Comic Book Day from Fantagraphics! Fanta's new hardback series collecting the full run of Gilbert Shelton's stoner-comedy-turned-social-satire is the first time that the globally millions-selling most popular underground comix characters ever have been collected in North America for over three decades. Classic cartooning, timeless comedy, and trend-setting cat comics, for semi-mature readers.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 INVESTIGATORS ALL TIDE UP SNEAK PEEK

FIRST SECOND BOOKS

DEC220026

(W) John Patrick Green (A/CA) John Patrick Green

Get a sneak peek at book 7 in the bestselling InvestiGators series! When a cruise captain is found drifting at sea, super-sleuths Mango and Brash begin the search for his missing ship and passengers! Did it sink? Was it boat-napped? Are supernatural forces at play? And can the InvestiGators unravel this maritime mystery before a second cruise befalls a similarly unfathomable fate?

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

DEC220027

(W) J. C. Vaughn, Various (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Various (CA) Brendon & Brian Fraim

Before all the fantastic movies, TV shows, and video games, there were comic books (And just saying, where would Hollywood be without us?). Take a look at the world of comic book collecting through a comic book centered on that very topic! Includes contributions from Mark Wheatley (Breathtaker), Joe James (Dark Dominion), and Daniel Krall in addition to J.C. Vaughn, Brendon Fraim, and Brian Fraim (Vampire, PA). From the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide. 48-page Free Comic Book Day special Exclusive original material.

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 BABY SITTERS LITTLE SISTER KARENS HAIRCUT (C

GRAPHIX

DEC220028

(W) Ann M. Martin (A/CA) Katy Farina

Another graphic novel in this fun series spin-off of The Baby-sitters Club, featuring Kristy's little stepsister!

Karen feels like an ugly duckling. She already has to wear glasses, and now her baby teeth are falling out, too. Fortunately, she knows exactly what will make her look glamorous – a new haircut.

But the beauty parlor lady cuts Karen's hair all wrong! Karen is devastated and worried about what the kids at school will say. Can Karen get back to feeling like her usual confident self?

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC220029

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Tim Lattie, Chad Thomas (CA) Steve Lavigne

In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon, shell-shocking the world into an era of Turtlemania! Since then, the characters have appeared in countless comics, a multitude of animated series, and several motion pictures.

Turn the nostalg-o-meter up to 11 this FCBD and revisit two fan favorite eras of TMNT animation in comic book form with this special presentation of stories from IDW's smash-hit Saturday Morning Adventures and the recent small-screen venture Rise of the TMNT!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SACRIFICERS #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

DEC220030

(W) Rick Remender (A) Max Fiumara (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to the careful oversight of five families who make everything perfect… for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him, and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia, must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign.

Bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with the insanely talented MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS! Get an advance look at 2023's most stunning new ongoing series with this Free Comic Book Day special!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 KODANSHA SHAMAN KING FLOWERS DEMON SCHOOL SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC220031

(W) Osamu Nishi, Hiroyuki Takei (A) Osamu Nishi, Hiroyuki Takei

Two of the hottest new shonen manga in one sampler! The ghosts, gods, spirits, and zombies return in SHAMAN KING:FLOWERS, the sequel to the smash hit SHAMAN KING. In Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun a boy sold into the Netherworld must survive a demon's education.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 CRIMEBUSTER #1

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE

DEC220032

(W) WTS Keith Morris, Sam MacDonald (A) Giulia Gualazzi (CA) guy Perez, Moriano Morales

Chuck Chandler grew up under the wings of his loving parents. His father was an amazing investigator, and his mother an equally brilliant chemical engineer. While Chuck didn't have as much time with his father as he would have hoped, the skills he learned coupled with a keen eye for mystery have become a part of his very DNA. That's why when the Borealis attacked earth and his mother was declared missing, something just didn't sit right with him. Now, with the help of some young allies, Chuck Chandler plans to unravel the mystery by pulling on every thread, let's just hope everything doesn't unravel before he solves it!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SPIDEY & FRIENDS #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220033

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!

Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

FCBD 2023 MARVEL`S VOICES #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220034

This issue invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. This includes a range of stories from previous Marvel's Voices issues, as well as a brand-new one!

Reprint & Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

FCBD 2023 PUNCH UP! PREVIEW

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC220035

(W) Zachary Sterling (A) Crank! (CA) Zachary Sterling

The Wide Plains Fighting Tournament is finally here, and orphan Pitch will do whatever it takes to convince his idol-and possible father-fighter Sonny Han to compete alongside him in the Free Comic Book Day sneak peek of Zachary Sterling's upcoming shonen manga adventure Punch Up! Vol. 1.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 FRAZETTAVERSE #0 (MR)

OPUS COMICS

DEC220036

(W) Mitch Iverson, Tim Hedrick, Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Leonardo Manco, Diego Yapur (CA) Frank Frazetta

An all-new adventure of Death Dealer headlines this fantastic voyage into the FrazettaVerse! The War of the Horsemen has arrived! You will also witness the rise of Dawn Attack in the far reaches of space. Then, the weirdness of Mothman unfolds in an excerpt from the limited series debuting this month!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SMURFS #1

PAPERCUTZ

DEC220037

(W) Peyo (A) Peyo

2023 marks the 65th Anniversary of the Smurfs! To celebrate their smurf-tastic anniversary, Papercutz continues to publish the hit graphic novel series THE SMURFS TALES. These stories are three times bigger than previous titles, and that means even more Smurf fun. Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Hefty Smurf, and so many smurfy others for fun and adventure in the comics that inspired the cartoons, toys, Nickelodeon series and upcoming new movie.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SWEET VALLEY TWINS TEACHERS PET SAMPLER

RANDOM HOUSE GRAPHIC

DEC220038

(W) Francine Pascal, Nicole Andelfinger (A) Claudia Aguirre

Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into the all-new Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher's Pet! It's Elizabeth's turn in the spotlight… but does Jessica deserve it more? The Wakefield twins return in this graphic novel adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Sweet Valley Twins! Jessica knows she's the better dancer – but their teacher only seems to have eyes for her sister Elizabeth! No matter how hard or perfectly she dances she's not getting recognized – which becomes a huge problem when it becomes clear that her sister is going to get the main role of Swanilda instead of her. Even worse, Elizabeth refuses to believe that their teacher is favoring her! With Jessica's attitude rapidly souring and Elizabeth slowly realizing that Jessica might actually be right, will they be able to find a way to get Jessica her leading role? Francine Pascal's beloved Sweet Valley Twins series continues with Claudia Aguirre offering her fresh and modern artwork just right for today's contemporary middle-grade graphic novel.

Preview material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 2000 AD PRESENTS THE BEST COMIC EVER

REBELLION DEVELOPMENTS LTD

DEC220039

(W) Alex De Campi, Ramzee, Roger Langridge (A) Eduardo Ocana, Korinna Mei Veropoulou, Brett Parson (CA) Neil Googe

Give your summer some extra thrill-power in this collection of All Ages stories from the wildest comic in the universe: 2000 AD Regened! Featuring fan-favourite characters like Pandora Perfect, and starting points for new stories like Full Tilt Boogie, this issue is the perfect introduction to the incredible world of comics for rookie readers, or gateway to a whole new array of stories and characters for comic book readers looking for their next reading adventure!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 I AM STAN SAMPLER

TEN SPEED PRESS

DEC220040

(W) Tom Scioli (A) Tom Scioli

The very first graphic novel biography of the legendary Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel's many superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more, from Eisner-nominated artist Tom Scioli. I Am Stan gives Lee's life the comic book treatment and reveals the inner workings of the legendary creator.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS

TITAN COMICS

DEC220041

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) TBD (CA) Dave Barker

FCBD STORY LEADS DIRECTLY INTO AN EPIC NEW 4-PART SERIES- LAUNCHING JUNE 2023! After more than 21 years of setting world records (300M+ accounts and counting!), Jagex and Titan Comics are bringing out a brand new, comic series; the first to be set in the iconic medieval fantasy realm of Gielinor which is home to humans, elves, dwarves and dragonkin alike. Filled with vibrant characters, daring adventure and mysterious magicks, the series will kick off in an epic Free Comic Book Day issue.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #1

TOKYOPOP

DEC220042

(W) Dan Conner, Dj Milky, Shaun McLaughlin (A) Deborah Allo (CA) TBD

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King?

Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their infamous friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this all-new manga adaptation!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 STREET FIGHTER 6 #0

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC220043

(W) Capcom, Matt Moylan (A) Genzoman (A/CA) Edwin Huang

It's a whole new generation of World Warriors! In this issue, mixed martial artist Luke puts his special forces training to use against a group of art thieves, while sadistic kickboxer Juri faces off against graffiti ninja Kimberly! It's all out action in this official prequel to the new Street Fighter 6 video game! Pick this special one-shot up before the Street Fighter 6 4-issue miniseries, also launching in May!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 SHADOWMAN DARK LEGACY

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC220044

(W) Bob Hall, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A) Bob Hall, Liam Sharp

From legendary SHADOWMAN creator Bob Hall, Valiant's FCBD SHADOWMAN new story delves into the secret past of Valiant's premier horror character.

Includes an inside look at the 2023 series X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED from the acclaimed writing team of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and award-winning artist Liam Sharp!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC220045

(W) Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell (A) Jim Terry

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now Constance der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre de Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled. A western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell, and Jim Terry.

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 LAST COMICS ON EARTH SAMPLER

VIKING BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

DEC220046

(W) Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett (A) Doug Holgate, Jay Cooper

The Last Kids on Earth are creating THEIR OWN COMIC BOOK

From worldwide bestselling author Max Brallier comes a full-color graphic novel spin-off series based on the #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling Last Kids on Earth! In this series opener, Jack Sullivan, Quint Baker, June del Toro and Dirk Savage decide to carry on the legacy of their favorite comic book character by writing the next volume in the collection. What could go wrong? Just about everything!

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

FCBD 2023 ANIMAL CROSING & KIRBY MANGA MANIA

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC220047

(W) Kokonasu Rumba, Hirokazu Hikawa (A) Kokonasu Rumba, Hirokazu Hikawa

Animal Crossing:

Read the gag-filled adventures of four goofy residents living among the Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters!

Kirby Manga Mania:

Jump into Dream Land with Kirby and gobble up some fun! Everyone's favorite pink puff teams up with his friends to keep arch-frenemy King Dedede in line. Fans of all ages can enjoy this sampling of a classic Kirby comic; just take a deep breath and hop on in!

Reprint & Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023