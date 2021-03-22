Funeral For London Cartoon Museum's Alison Brown Held This Thursday

In January, I was devastated to learn of the death of Alison Brown, curator at the London Cartoon Museum and a longstanding friend. She died, cruelly young, at 39 from COVID-19. Her funeral will take place this Thursday morning at Hither Green Crematorium.

A JustGiving donations page has been set up by her partner of twelve years, Alan Baines, for those wanting to donate in Ali's memory, proceeds will be split between Cancer Research UK and the Cartoon Museum. Alan writes,

The much-loved Alison Brown passed away on 14 January. She was in hospital recuperating from a short illness, before contracting COVID-19, complications from which led to her untimely death at just 39 years old. Her passing was a huge tragedy for the many lives she touched, and numerous tributes flooded in rapidly. She made such a huge impact on so many people, and will be so deeply missed.

Alison gave to many varied charities during her life. Ahead of her funeral on 25 March, her family have suggested donations be made to two charities close to her heart, The Cartoon Museum and Cancer Research UK. The Cartoon Museum, where Alison was the Front of House Manager for 14 years, is an independent charity museum that champions British cartoon and comic art. Cancer Research UK are the world's leading independent cancer charity, dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information, who helped Alison's mum, who passed with cancer when Ali was young. All donations in Alison's memory are gratefully received, and will be split 50/50 between the charities.

Donations in Alison Brown's memory have been made by the likes of Martin Rowson, Julian Bower and Nick Newman, currently at five times their initial target. You can read what others said of her, here, as well as other news reports at the time.