Lost Ark Reveals Summer-Fall 2025 Content Roadmap Plans

Developers for Lost Ark have revealed new details of the content to come over the next few months, as they have grand plans for this Fall

Article Summary Lost Ark unveils the 2025 Summer-Fall roadmap featuring major new content and updates for players worldwide.

The new Paradise progression system launches in July with challenging solo activities and exclusive gear rewards.

August introduces the Valkyrie, a female Paladin Advanced Class with versatile Support and DPS builds.

Late 2025 brings NA server mergers, a remixed Extreme Thaemine fight, and the climactic Kazeros endgame raid.

Amazon Games revealed a ton of new details in their latest set of updates coming to Lost Ark, as they held a new 2025 Roadmap discussion. The team sat down and discussed many of the changes and additions coming to the game in the next few months, as they will have a new progression system launching this month, a new Limited-Time Raid event, a new Advanced Class for the Paladin in the Valkyrie, and a number of other events coming down the road. We have the video for you to watch with dev notes below, and you can get the month-by-month breakdown in their latest blog.

Lost Ark – Summer-Fall 2025

Launching in July, Paradise is a new seasonal solo progression system designed specifically for the global version of Lost Ark. Paradise helps players earn valuable rewards through three interconnected activities including Elysian, Crucible (aka God's Testimony), and Hell. These activities allow players to collect Legacy of Paradise gear, defeat powerful bosses with their new power, and descend a 100-floor dungeon. New Valkyrie Advanced Class – The long-awaited female Paladin, named Valkyrie, will arrive in August. Players will choose between Support Build and DPS Build to protect allies or smite enemies. The new class will be released alongside progression events and a legendary class gift.

The long-awaited female Paladin, named Valkyrie, will arrive in August. Players will choose between Support Build and DPS Build to protect allies or smite enemies. The new class will be released alongside progression events and a legendary class gift. Limited-Time Raid Event: Assault – Rimeria – The frozen continent of Rimeria faces the new threat of Abyssal Beasts, and it's up to players to stop them. This limited time event includes a 1–4 player event dungeon against Narhash, the 8-player raid, Flame of Darkness Tarkal and various coveted rewards.

The frozen continent of Rimeria faces the new threat of Abyssal Beasts, and it's up to players to stop them. This limited time event includes a 1–4 player event dungeon against Narhash, the 8-player raid, Flame of Darkness Tarkal and various coveted rewards. Late 2025 – The latter part of 2025 will see various updates including the merging of NA East + NA West servers, an empowered rematch of a past fan-favorite fight Extreme Thaemine with new rewards, and an epic endgame Kazeros raid.

