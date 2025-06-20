More And More ThunderCats In Dynamite's Full September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: red sonja, thundercats

THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL250006

JUL250007 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR B AMANDA CONNER

JUL250008 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR C JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (

JUL250009 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR D FRANCESCO MATTINA

JUL250010 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR E LUCIO PARRILLO FOIL

JUL250011 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR F LUCIO PARRILLO FOIL VIR

JUL250012 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR G FRANCESCO MATTINA FOIL (

JUL250013 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR H MATTINA FOIL VIR

JUL250014 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR I BLANK AUTHENTIX

JUL250015 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR J METAL PREMIUM COVER

JUL250016 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR K LUCIO PARRILLO LTD VIR (

JUL250017 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV LINE ART (C

JUL250018 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV MATTINA VIR

JUL250019 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LINEART VIR

JUL250020 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIR

JUL250021 – THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV CONNER VIR

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Secure in their luxurious penthouse high above the downtown streets, wealthy inventor and art collector Radley Crown and his faithful canine companion enjoyed a charmed existence- until the fateful day a vicious gang of thugs shattered his complacency.

In the aftermath of the vicious attack, Crown focused his incredible technical skills to rebuild both himself and his four-legged companion into the ultimate instruments of retribution: The Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, Dog Wonder!

In this all-new take on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, legendary comics author JIMMY PALMIOTTI (Harley Quinn, The Invincible Red Sonja) and acclaimed artist PASQUALE QUALANO (Gargoyles: Quest) bring to life a dark tale of justice and revenge that reimagines Big City's crimefighting duo for a new era featuring gorgeously gritty covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, AMANDA CONNER, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and FRANCESCO MATTINA!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

WIZARD OF OZ THE OFFICIAL FILM ADAPTATION OGN HC

DYNAMITE

JUL250023

(W) Soo Lee (A / CA) Soo Lee

2024 marked the 85th anniversary of one of the most beloved films ever to light up the silver screen The Wizard of Oz! To celebrate this momen-tous milestone, Dynamite is teaming with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring a brand-new graphic novel adaptation of the legendary cinematic treasure to a new generation of fans.

Written and illustrated by the wickedly talented SOO LEE (Disney Villains: Maleficent, ThunderCats: Cheetara), this unique adaptation of the classic 1939 film will transport readers over the rainbow to a strange and intrigu-ing new world as they follow the enchanting journey of a young girl named Dorothy and her dog, Toto.

Dorothy thinks she is lost forever when a terrifying tornado crashes through her small Kansas town and whisks her and Toto far away to the magical land of Oz. To find her way home, she must follow the Yellow Brick Road to Emerald City and seek help from its mysterious all-knowing Wizard. Together with her new companions the Tin Woodman, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion Dorothy embarks on an unforget-table adventure, with challenges and discoveries waiting around every corner.

More than just a children's story, The Wizard of Oz: The Official Movie Adaptation is an enduring tale of friendship, bravery, and the search for belonging that continues to captivate readers of all ages and this fall, Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products invite everyone to rediscover that golden path of imagination once more!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL250024

JUL250025 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR B DERRICK CHEW

JUL250026 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR C JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

JUL250027 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR D ELIAS CHATZOUDIS

JUL250028 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR E COSPLAY RACHEL HOLLON

JUL250029 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR F LUCIO PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

JUL250030 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR G LUCIO PARRILLO LTD VIR

JUL250031 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CELINA ORIGINAL

JUL250032 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY HOLLON VIR

JUL250033 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUL250034 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR K 15 COPY INCV ELIAS CHATZOUDIS VIR

JUL250035 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIR

JUL250036 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR M 20 COPY INCV CELINA VIR

JUL250037 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #7 CVR N 20 COPY INCV DERRICK CHEW VIR

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Deivis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Following the devastating denouement of "The Long Night," a distraught Vampirella retreats to her refuge on the tiny Caribbean island of Tortola to find comfort in the arms of her lover, the Saint.

Once there, however, Vampirella's grief attracts the lingering spirit of her deceased friend, Benny the Witch, who warns her that the Saint- her only tether to sanity is actually a grave threat to the world. If humanity is to survive, the Saint must die!

Legendary author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist DAVIS GOETTEN kick off the latest chapter in the Daughter of Drakulon's saga with Vampirella #7-crowned with captivating covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR A DECLAN SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

JUL250038

JUL250039 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR B LUCIO PARRILLO

JUL250040 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR C IVAN TAO

JUL250041 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR D EDWIN GALMON

JUL250042 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR E ANIMATION ART

JUL250043 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR F LUCIO PARRILLO FOIL

JUL250044 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR G LUCIO PARRILLO FOIL VIR

JUL250045 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR H IVAN TAO FOIL

JUL250046 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR I IVAN TAO FOIL VIR

JUL250047 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR J LUCIO PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

JUL250048 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR K LUCIO PARRILLO LTD VIR

JUL250049 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV LINE ART

JUL250050 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ANIMATION VIR (C

JUL250051 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LINE ART VIR

JUL250052 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV GALMON VIR

JUL250053 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV IVAN TAO VIR

JUL250054 – CHEETARA WORLDBREAKER #1 CVR Q 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIR

(W) Nate Cosby (A) David Cousens (CA) Declan Shalvey

Return to Thundera's Golden Age in Cheetara: Worldbreaker an historic new adventure that turns back the clock to a time when the young Cheetara's mystical connection to the Sixth Sense was brand new and terribly frightening.

As the fledgling warrior grapples with her burgeoning abilities, she slowly begins to master the mysterious power that comes with the Sixth Sense's bond but nothing can prepare her for the shattering discovery of who else is sharing their psychic link!

This special 40-page one-shot from author NATE COSBY (Gargoyles) and artist DAVID COUSENS (The Terminator) spins an unforgettable tale of rebellion, power, and betrayal all highlighted by instantly classic covers from DECLAN SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, IVAN TAO, EDWIN GALMON, and classic Animation Art from the original television series!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

STITCH #2 CVR A EDWIN GALMON

DYNAMITE

JUL250057

JUL250058 – STITCH #2 CVR B JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

JUL250059 – STITCH #2 CVR C CIRO CANGIALOSI

JUL250060 – STITCH #2 CVR D JENNIFER L MEYER

JUL250061 – STITCH #2 CVR E CIRO CANGIALOSI METAL PREMIUM COVER

JUL250062 – STITCH #2 CVR F JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG LTD VIR

JUL250063 – STITCH #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART

JUL250064 – STITCH #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JENNIFER L MEYER VIR

JUL250065 – STITCH #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CIRO CANGIALOSI VIR

JUL250066 – STITCH #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART VIR

JUL250067 – STITCH #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV EDWIN GALMON VIR

(W) Connor Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

When you're a renowned scientist like Dr. Jumba, it's important not to rest on your laurels. And one of the best ways to avoid getting stuck in a rut is to try out new ideas the odder the better!

With that in mind, the good doctor and Agent Pleakley are ready to test out Jumba's latest scheme an invention that lets Stitch and Lilo switch bodies! Unfortunately, there's still a few bugs in their New-Fangled Doohickey , and in short order Stitch's consciousness is hopping through every body in the vicinity, up to and including the Grand Councilwoman! Can the same brain trust that unleashed the malfunctioning device figure out how to fix it before everyone is mind-swapped into chaos?

Find out in the second frenetic issue of Stitch, from the telepathically linked team of writers CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III (Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Young Dylan, All That) and artist GRETA XELLA featuring extrasensory covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and JENNIFER L. MEYER!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR A AMANDA CONNER 1

DYNAMITE

JUL250068

JUL250069 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR B CHAD HARDIN

JUL250070 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR C JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

JUL250071 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR D BEN CALDWELL

JUL250072 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR E AMANDA CONNER 1 FOIL

JUL250073 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR F AMANDA CONNER 1 FOIL VIR

JUL250074 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR G CHAD HARDIN FOIL

JUL250075 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR H CHAD HARDIN FOIL VIR

JUL250076 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR I AMANDA CONNER 1 METAL PREMIUM

JUL250077 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR J AMANDA CONNER 1 LTD VIR

JUL250078 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR K 10 COPY INCV 2 ORIGINAL

JUL250079 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR L 10 COPY INCV BEN CALDWELL VIR

JUL250080 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR M 10 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

JUL250081 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR N 15 COPY INCV CONNER 2 FOIL (C

JUL250082 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR O 15 COPY INCV LINE ART VIR

JUL250083 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR P 20 COPY INCV 2 FOIL VIR

JUL250084 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIR

JUL250085 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR R 25 COPY INCV CHAD HARDIN VIR

JUL250086 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 CVR S 25 COPY INCV CONNER 2 VIR

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Amanda Connor, Juan Samu (CA) Amanda Conner

When Elvira first met Harley Quinn, the Mistress of the Dark was desperate for any plan that could help her save her beloved TV show after it was threatened with cancellation by heartless corporate raiders. Well, the Clown Princess of Crime came up with a plan, all right, and now Elvira is along for the ride no matter how crazy Harley's scheme turns out to be!

Putting together the biggest Halloween block party ever staged is a great idea in theory, but pulling it off means raising a massive amount of money and a pile of cash that big is sure to draw the attention of every thug and delinquent in the Tri-State area. If Harley and Elvira want to keep their party funds secure, they're going to have to become too big to fail and that means going international!

Famed Harley Quinn Whisperers AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI double down on the year's most hotly anticipated crossover in Harley Quinn X Elvira #2, with Conner providing two captivating covers as well as several story pages to accompany artist JUAN SAMU's interiors-all capped off by indecently alluring covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, and BEN CALDWELL!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR A GREG LAND

DYNAMITE

JUL250087

JUL250088 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR B BUZZ

JUL250089 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR C CELINA

JUL250090 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR D COSPLAY JOANIE BROSAS

JUL250091 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR E GREG LAND FOIL

JUL250092 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR F GREG LAND FOIL VIR

JUL250093 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR G BUZZ FOIL

JUL250094 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR H BUZZ FOIL VIR

JUL250095 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR I ATLAS ED SIGNED BY BUZZ

JUL250096 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV BROSAS VIR

JUL250097 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV CELINA VIR

JUL250098 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR L 15 COPY INCV BUZZ VIR

JUL250099 – VAMPIRELLA HALLOWEEN HORROR #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LAND VIR

(W) Liam Johnson (A) Jordan Michael Johnson (CA) Greg Land

Something sinister is stalking the streets of New York City and that's the Daughter of Drakulon's job!

When Vampirella learns of a paranormal serial killer targeting the city's vulnerable youth, she takes it upon herself to confront the mysterious Aevum about the predator's true identity and finds herself wrestling once again with the question that has shadowed her entire life: When does a gift becomes a curse?

Hauntingly scripted by LIAM JOHNSON (2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine) and atmospherically illustrated by JORDAN MICHAEL JOHNSON (Army of Darkness, The Mighty Barbarians), this 40-page spooky season special also features bewitching covers from CELINA, BUZZ, GREG LAND, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

SONJA REBORN #2 CVR A STJEPAN SEJIC

DYNAMITE

JUL250100

JUL250101 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR B STUART SAYGER

JUL250102 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR C CHAD HARDIN

JUL250103 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR D GREG LAND

JUL250104 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR E COSPLAY ANI-MIA

JUL250105 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR F STJEPAN SEJIC METAL PREMIUM COVER

JUL250106 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR G STJEPAN SEJIC LTD VIR

JUL250107 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CHAD HARDIN LINE ART

JUL250108 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY ANI-MIA VIR

JUL250109 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CHAD HARDIN LINE ART VIR

JUL250110 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR K 15 COPY INCV GREG LAND VIR

JUL250111 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR L 20 COPY INCV CHAD HARDIN VIR

JUL250112 – SONJA REBORN #2 CVR M 20 COPY INCV STUART SAYGER VIR

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Stejpan Sejic

Convinced she is either dreaming, hallucinating, or possibly dead, the recently reconstituted Red Sonja (formerly Maggie Sutherland, late of the UK) decides that her best shot at escaping her apparent nightmare is to simply permit the worst to happen. This places her young squire and ersatz teacher-slash-tour-guide Faolán at great risk, as it falls to him to wake Sonja up to the fact this is really happening before she succeeds at getting both of them killed!

Master storyteller CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and acclaimed artist ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO turn up the heat on their all-new She-Devil With a Sword in Sonja Reborn #2 stoked by combustible covers from STJEPAN SEJIC, STUART SAYGER, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR A CHAD HARDIN

DYNAMITE

JUL250113

JUL250114 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR B JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG CONNECT

JUL250115 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR C CHRISTIAN WARD

JUL250116 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR D BEN OLIVER

JUL250117 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR E CHAD HARDIN METAL PREMIUM

JUL250118 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR F CHAD HARDIN LTD VIR

JUL250119 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART

JUL250121 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART VIR (C

JUL250122 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CHRISTIAN WARD VIR

JUL250123 – CAPTAIN PLANET #6 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

(W) David Pepose (A) Emmanuel Casallos (CA) Chad Hardin

As the Planeteers take decisive action on the ground, Captain Planet engages the evil and twisted Captain Pollution in an epic duel high above the Earth and the fate of the world hangs in the balance!

Frontline eco-defenders DAVID PEPOSE and EMAN CASALLOS conclude their epochal first story arc in Captain Planet #6 flanked by supporting covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

CAPTAIN PLANET 6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV BEN OLIVER VIR

DYNAMITE

JUL250120

(W) David Pepose (A) Emmanuel Casallos (CA) Ben Oliver

As the Planeteers take decisive action on the ground, Captain Planet engages the evil and twisted Captain Pollution in an epic duel high above the Earth and the fate of the world hangs in the balance!

Frontline eco-defenders DAVID PEPOSE and EMAN CASALLOS conclude their epochal first story arc in Captain Planet #6 flanked by supporting covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR A MEGHAN HETRICK

DYNAMITE

JUL250124

JUL250125 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR B JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

JUL250126 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR C FRANK PAUR

JUL250127 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR D DAVID COUSENS

JUL250128 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR E MEGHAN HETRICK METAL PREMIUM COVER

JUL250129 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR F MEGHAN HETRICK LTD VIR

JUL250130 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART

JUL250131 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV DAVID COUSENS VIR

JUL250132 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV FRANK PAUR VIR

JUL250133 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

The year is 1195, and Demona and her adopted daughter Angelika have returned to the ancient streets of Constantinople, where Angelika has rekindled her romance with the Gargoyle Magni. More important than old boyfriends, however – at least to Demona is the presence in the city of the fabled relic known as the Eye of Odin, which she believes will be able to grant her aging daughter the same immor-tality that has kept her young for more than a century.

But when the keeper of the Eye is found dead, Demona quickly becomes the prime suspect and it's up to Angelika to find the real culprit before the heavy hand of medieval justice comes down upon them all!

Discover the shocking truth behind this Byzantine mystery in Gargoyles: Demona #4, carefully crafted by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and animated series collaborator FRANK PAUR and featuring iconic covers by PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUL250135

JUL250136 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR B JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

JUL250137 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR C BJORN BARENDS

JUL250138 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR D ANTHONY MARQUES

JUL250139 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUL250140 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANTHONY MARQUES VIR

JUL250141 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIR (C

JUL250142 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BJORN BARENDS VIR

JUL250143 – THE HERCULOIDS #8 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIR

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

The revelations of Amzot's unique origins and history take a dramatic new turn when the Herculoids investigate a mysterious ship buried beneath the planet's surface. As the true nature of their world is finally revealed, cataclysm strikes from above and neither the Herculoids nor the universe itself will ever be the same again!

Comics masterminds TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU pull out all the stops for The Herculoids #8 accompanied by a crescendo of covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR A JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

DYNAMITE

JUL250144

JUL250145 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR B CAT STAGGS

JUL250146 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR C ALESSANDRO RANALDI

JUL250147 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR D DREW MOSS

JUL250148 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR E GEORGE KAMBADAIS

JUL250149 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR F MANIX

JUL250150 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BATTLE DAMAGE ORIGINAL

JUL250151 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART VIR

JUL250152 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR I 15 COPY INCV BATTLE DAMAGE COUSENS VIR

JUL250153 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIR

JUL250154 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR K 15 COPY INCV GEORGE KAMBADAIS VIR

JUL250155 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR L 20 COPY INCV DREW MOSS VIR

JUL250156 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ALESSANDRO RANALDI VIR

JUL250157 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR N 25 COPY INCV CAT STAGGS VIR

JUL250158 – SILVERHAWKS #9 CVR O 25 COPY INCV JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG VIR (

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

With the arrival of an existential threat to the entire Limbo Galaxy, the line between ally and enemy is blurring into invisibility, leaving Stargazer and his SilverHawks to face a bitter choice: they can try to rescue the people of Bedlama, or join their greatest enemy Mon*Star in an all-out effort to defeat the invaders. Both courses of action promise massive casualties but which one has even a small chance of success?

Veteran comics warriors ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS draw up their battle plans in SilverHawks #9 featuring high-speed target imaging from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CAT STAGGS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, DREW MOSS, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUL250159

JUL250160 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR B JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

JUL250161 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR C MICHAEL CHO

JUL250162 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR D BJORN BARENDS

JUL250163 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR E FRANCESCO MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

JUL250164 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR F FRANCESCO MATTINA LTD VIR

JUL250165 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LINE ART (C

JUL250166 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV BJORN BARENDS VIR (

JUL250167 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIR (C

JUL250168 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MICHAEL CHO VIR

JUL250169 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

The ancient barbarian known as Tarko the Terrible was lost in a blood-soaked battle across the icy tundra. Now, millennia later, his frozen form has been discovered in a block of ice and once he thaws out, he'll find a whole new galaxy ripe for conquest!

Can Space Ghost and company stop this time-lost warrior from wreaking havoc upon the future? Or will our heroes find themselves on the wrong end of Tarko's blade?

Find out in the third issue of unfrozen comics creators DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU's celebrated Space Ghost featuring cryogenically cool covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

THUNDERCATS #20 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL250170

JUL250171 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR B DECLAN SHALVEY

JUL250172 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR C JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

JUL250173 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR D DREW MOSS

JUL250174 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR E MANIX

JUL250175 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR F ACTION FIGURE DREW MOSS

JUL250176 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR G LUCIO PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM COVER

JUL250177 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR H LUCIO PARRILLO LTD VIR

JUL250178 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR I 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIR

JUL250179 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR J 10 COPY INCV DECLAN SHALVEY LINE ART (

JUL250180 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR K 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIR

JUL250181 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR L 15 COPY INCV DREW MOSS VIR

JUL250182 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR M 20 COPY INCV JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG VIR

JUL250183 – THUNDERCATS #20 CVR N 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIR

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Joe Mulvey (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: Jaga and Mumm-Ra face off and not for the first time! Witness the enduring contest between the two iron-willed adversaries down through the ages, from their earliest days to the current battle for the future of Third Earth!

Enthusiastic exohistorians DECLAN SHALVEY and JOE MULVEY add an informative new chapter to their archive with ThunderCats #20 illuminated by eye-catching covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, ALFREDO CARDONA, DANIEL SCALISI, and MANIX!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR A DECLAN SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

JUL250184

JUL250185 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR B ELLERY SANTOS

JUL250186 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR C MEGHAN HETRICK

JUL250187 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR D MARCO FAILLA

JUL250188 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR E SATOSHI SHIKI

JUL250189 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR F DECLAN SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

JUL250190 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR G DECLAN SHALVEY LTD VIR

JUL250191 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

JUL250192 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR I 10 COPY INCV SATOSHI SHIKI VIR

JUL250193 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR J 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIR

JUL250194 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR K 15 COPY INCV MARCO FAILLA VIR

JUL250195 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MEGHAN HETRICK VIR (C

JUL250196 – THUNDERCATS LOST #7 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ELLERY SANTOS VIR

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

With the Berserkers behind them, the Lost Team approaches the planet's equator, only to discover that their path to safety is blocked. Biomechanical sentries left over from past wars between the Southern and Northern hemispheres still patrol the demilitarized zone, stopping the surviving Thunderan soldiers in their tracks and giving Scorpius and his force of deadly mercenaries time to catch up to their quarry!

Ranking officers ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO unseal fresh orders in ThunderCats: Lost #7 featuring newly declassified covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, ELLERY SANTOS, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and SATOSHI SHIKI!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR A PAULINA GANUCHEAU (

DYNAMITE

JUL250197

JUL250198 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR B COLEMAN ENGLE

JUL250199 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR C CORAN KIZER STONE (

JUL250200 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR D ZULEMA LAVINA

JUL250201 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR E EMILIO PILLIU

JUL250202 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR F METAL PREMIUM

JUL250203 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV VIR (C

JUL250204 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV VIR (C

JUL250205 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV VIR (C

JUL250206 – THUNDERCATS THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV VIR (C

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

With their ultimate enemy finally revealed, the Titans of Townsville and their accompanying cadre of liberated ThunderCats must find a way to defeat this seemingly implacable foe and they'll need to do it quickly if they want to avoid suffering the same fate that has befallen the other inhabitants of Third Earth!

But even with the help of their trusty Thunderan weapons, can the unpowered Powerpuff Girls really go toe-to-toe against an entity with the ability to encrystalize its opponents? There's only one way to find out and that's to pick up this fantastic fourth and final issue of ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls from sparkling creators PAULINA GANUCHEAU and COLEMAN ENGLE-featuring bewitchingly bedazzled covers by GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, ZULEMA LAVINA, and EMILIO PILLIU!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUL250207

JUL250208 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR B LESLEY LEIRIX LI

JUL250209 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR C JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

JUL250210 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR D COSPLAY RACHEL HOLLON

JUL250211 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

JUL250212 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR F FRANCESCO MATTINA LTD VIR

JUL250213 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUL250214 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV HOLLON VIR

JUL250215 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIR

JUL250216 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINE ART VIR

JUL250217 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIR

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Francesco Mattina

Life in Sepulcher City can seem like Hell on Earth, but it pales in comparison to the real thing something that Vampirella quickly discovers after she is transported against her will into the Inferno!

As she navigates the lakes of fire and brimstone, the Daughter of Drakulon comes across another denizen of the underworld someone she used to know in a previous life who went by many names, including Walker… and Cain!

Original sinners TOM SNIEGOSKI and KEWBER BAAL crack the seal on their latest revelation in Vampirella: Armageddon #3 amplified by prophetic covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and smoldering cosplay from RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

KARMA 2 OGN TP

DYNAMITE

JUL250218

(W) Dan Wickline (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Stjepan Sejic

When their original graphic novel Karma made its debut in 2022, writer DAN WICKLINE and artist CARLOS RENO set a new standard for erotic comics storytelling with their one-of-a-kind romantic adventure based on Wickline's real-life experience in the heady world of high fashion and photography.

Now, the powerhouse creative team have reunited for an all-new sequel in Karma 2, continuing the story of advertising photographer Alex and supermodel Karma. As their relationship deepens, the lovers face new challenges and opportunities while trying to navi-gate the ups and downs of the creative life. Alex loses his job and begins to question his future, while Karma is faced with saying good-bye to someone she loves and opening the door to more serious -commitment. And if that wasn't enough to deal with, a former child star turned pop sensation is trying to wedge herself between the two of them. Can this budding romance survive the chaos – and the temptations that surround them?

Find out in the lushly rendered pages of Karma 2, available in both trade paperback and hardcover editions (including a special hard-cover edition signed by the author), all featuring a stunningly sensual cover painting by acclaimed artist STJEPAN SEJIC!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

KARMA 2 OGN HC

KARMA 2 OGN HC SIGNED ED

