Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes Will Have A Very Different Title

We mentioned that the listing for the Future State: Suicide Squad collection might reveal some secrets about what may be happening to Billy Batson in that world – and it's not good. But other listings may reveal other things. The Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes solicitations read thus:

Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes #1: Whatever happened to the Legion of Super-Heroes? The team is no more, and the United Planets are in total chaos as one of the Legion's own has turned on the entire galaxy! Everyone is affected…and not everyone survived! Ultra Boy tries to put the Legion back together to face the future head on! Find out the fates of all your favorite Legionnaires like Shadow Lass, Triplicate Girl, Brainiac Five, and Bouncing Boy. Plus, a shocking twist in the Legion mythology—and a long overdue appearance by the Legion of Substitute Heroes! It's all here in a truly way-out tale by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist extraordinaire Riley Rossmo! Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes #2: The unthinkable has happened: one of the Legionnaires has betrayed the entire galaxy! The United Planets is in ruins, the team has been scattered across the cosmos, and madness reigns on multiple worlds! Now the surviving Legionnaires are just discovering the real truth behind what has happened to their dream of a new age of heroes. Don't miss this shocking twist 1,000 years in the making from the team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and visionary artist Riley Rossmo.

But the listings for Future State: Superman Paperback, published on the 29th of June, 2021, gives those comic books a new title, Future State: Legion 5000 #1-2. Suggesting that the books will be set two thousand years later than the usual Legion books. Any more yet-to-be-updated titles out there? I will be keeping an eye out for what they may contain.