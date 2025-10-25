Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, Endeavour, galactic

Galactic And Endeavour In Dstlry's January 2026 Full Solicits

Galactic by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna and Endeavour by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming in Dstlry's January 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Dstlry reveals January 2026 solicitations with Galactic #2 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna leading the lineup

Endeavour #3 by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming concludes the harrowing sci-fi horror series in February

The Missionary hardcover debuts from Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard with mass market and direct market editions

Prestige formats, wraparound covers, and exclusive content highlight Dstlry’s latest graphic novel releases

Dstlry's January 2026 solicits and solicitations for Galactic #2 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna, followed by Endeavour #3 by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming in February, is joined by a direct market exclusive edition of Missionary by Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard.

GALACTIC #2

On Sale: January 2026 | 48 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $8.99 US

What if George Lucas and Quentin Tarantino f@#&ed and had a baby? That baby would be the sci-fi event of the year. Witness a big bang of explosions and hormones as the legendary second chapter of the greatest science fiction comic in the history of recorded communication continues. Caught in the crossfire of a raging interstellar war, Jecht, Wolf, and Seriah make an escape attempt to the frozen wastes of a feral planet. As new chemistry heats up, sadistic bounty hunter Cyn Venta makes her grand entrance! And yes, there's still a dog flying a spaceship! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of Star Wars, Saga, and Sex Criminals.

Story: Curt Pires | Art: Amilcar Pinna

Covers: A – Amilcar Pinna (UPC: 61499847378600211) | B – Luca Casalanguida (UPC: 61499847378600221) | C – Ariel Olivetti (UPC: 61499847378600231) | D – Maxi Dallo (UPC: 61499847378600241) (1:10)

ENDEAVOUR #3

On Sale: February 2026 | 48 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $8.99 US

The pulse-pounding finale! The storm has passed, but the real horror has only begun. Adrift and starving, the surviving children of the Endeavour are haunted by guilt, paranoia, and the whispering ship beneath their feet. As the line between reality and madness unravels, they'll discover the sea isn't the only thing that wants them. From Stephanie Phillips (Life, Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and Marc Laming (Star Wars, Red Sonja). Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of Yellowjackets and Lord of the Flies.

Story: Stephanie Phillips | Art: Marc Laming

Covers: A – Marc Laming (UPC: 61499847369400311) | B – Stephanie Hans (UPC: 61499847369400321) | C – George Pratt (UPC: 61499847369400331) (1:5)

THE MISSIONARY HARDCOVER

On Sale: February 2026 | 152 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $30.00 US (Mass Market HC)

THE MISSIONARY HARDCOVER DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE EDITION

On Sale: February 2026 | 168 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $75.00 US (Printed to Order)

New graphic novel debut from writer Ryan Stegman (Venom, Superior Spider-Man, X-Men, Vanish) and artist Jason Howard (Batman, Trees, Big Girls, The Astounding Wolf-Man). Bryce Hunter is a devoutly religious man whose faith is shattered when he catches his wife being intimate with an Elder from his church. This harrowing event sends Bryce spiraling into the hands of a demonic entity named Uvydus. Instead of rejecting possession, Bryce accepts Uvydus. Bryce wants to learn to be "bad," and Uvydus wants to be "less than completely evil." But before this new partnership can live a little, the world's greatest exorcist sees Bryce as his greatest challenge. That's not even the worst of it as a murderous group of demons breaks free from Hell and threatens to re-shape Earth into a kingdom over which they rule! An action-packed story featuring demons, gun battles, and a blasphemous friendship that will drag you straight to hell. For fans of Preacher, Chainsaw Man, and The Exorcist. The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series. The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete series, plus a different cover, behind-the-scenes backmatter with a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Printed to order—don't miss out!

Story: Ryan Stegman | Art: Jason Howard

Covers: Mass Market – Jason Howard | Direct Market Exclusive – Ryan Ottley

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!