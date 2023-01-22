Garrett Gunn's Franklin And Ghost in Source Point April 2023 Solicits Yup, that's Glenn Fabry's Preacher. In another world at least. Welcome to Franklin And Ghost by Garret Gunn and Nic Touris from Source Point in April.

Franklin And Ghost is a brand new Garret Gunn and Nic Touris comic book, launching from Source Point Press as part of their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, including a certain cover reminiscent of Glenn Fabry's Cassady in Preacher…

FRANKLIN AND GHOST #1 (OF 8) CVR A TROM (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB231736 – FRANKLIN AND GHOST #1 (OF 8) CVR B TROM CLARK & SHELTON (MR) – 4.99

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Nic Touris (CA) Marcelo Trom

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Nic Touris (CA) Marcelo Trom

In anticipation of the upcoming animated series, Franklin and Ghost are back, re-mastered in a brand new format! In a last-ditch effort to see more of the universe before accepting their inevitably boring lives as miners on their home planet Defilion, Franklin and Ghost steal a ship and head out for one last adventure. When they accidentally crash to Earth, they seek shelter in the bodies of a couple unsuspecting hosts. Hell bent on having a good time, they start a rage-filled quest putting them on the radar of galactic police forces.

NIGHTWALKERS #4 (OF 5) CVR A BOCARDO (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB231727 – NIGHTWALKERS #4 (OF 5) CVR B BOCARDO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Colin Johnson (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Colin Johnson (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

Seren might've escaped the slaughter in the abandoned town, but she can't escape her past! And as Deidre's transformation escalates with every second, time runs out for them both!

BEN MORTARA AND THIEVES OF GOLDEN TABLE #2 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Arnon Z Shorr (A) Kat Baumann (CA) Scotty Schlueter

(W) Arnon Z Shorr (A) Kat Baumann (CA) Scotty Schlueter

With the magical Map of Solomon as a guide, Ben, Ronit, and Salman sneak into the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul to find the long-lost leg of King Solomon's legendary golden table. But their expedition runs into trouble – and danger – when they discover that artefact-hunting terrorists have gotten there first!

DEEP DARK #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) David Sundra (A / CA) David Sundra

(W) David Sundra (A / CA) David Sundra

Erica Cord has come to the town of Exeter to look for the Deep Dark, but ends up abandoned in an ancient forest called the Totem. Lost and in the dark, she stumbles into a very different part of the woods. By the time she realizes this is no ordinary forest, she is attacked by a ferocious creature, that begins to eat her as she lay dying. But if Erica thought her nightmare is finally over, she is wrong-it has only just begun.

ZOMBICIDE DAY ONE #4 (OF 4) CVR A BUSCAGLIA & TESSUTO (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

FEB231731 – ZOMBICIDE DAY ONE #4 (OF 4) CVR B MASSACCI & TESSUTO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti (A) Alessio Moroni, Marco Itri (CA) Alfio Buscaglia, Simon Tessuto

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti (A) Alessio Moroni, Marco Itri (CA) Alfio Buscaglia, Simon Tessuto

The survivors finally reach Ned's shelter, but their troubles are only beginning! Can they survive long enough to lock themselves underground? And in the end, will they want to? In this issue, the sun sets on Zombicide: Day One!

MYSTERIUM: THE SPECTRAL SERVANT COLLECTED EDITION TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Christina Blanch (A / CA) Alex Monik

(W) Christina Blanch (A / CA) Alex Monik

Conrad MacDowell keeps encountering supernatural occurrences after moving into his new family home, Warwick Manor. He invites his friends, world renowned mystics, to see if they can help this soul pass to the other side. Join them at the manor as they use their mystic arts to try to deduce their first mystery: Who was the killer? Based on the popular board game Mysterium, this story will keep you guessing as to what happened to a ghostly presence who just wants to be free.

TALES OF MR. RHEE TP VOL 05 ROCKSTAR PARANOIA (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Austin McKinley, Alessandro De Fornasari (CA) Richard Luong

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Austin McKinley, Alessandro De Fornasari (CA) Richard Luong

When an evil rock band plans on summoning Cthulhu during their concert, supernatural troubleshooter Mr. Rhee realizes he needs help from demons and demon-hunters alike to thwart the threat! Perfect jumping-on point for new readers!

CURSE OF CLEAVER COUNTY #2 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

(W) Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

In hopes of keeping everyone safe, Jennifer takes everyone to stay at the Harlow Family cabin where they discover horrifying secrets regarding her family's cursed history.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 4.99