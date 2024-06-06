Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News | Tagged: Daniel Kraus, george a romero, living dead, pay the piper

George A Romero's Final Work, Pay The Piper, Published In September

George Romero's final work, Pay The Piper, completed by graphic novelist Daniel Kraus, will be published in September by Union Square

In 2020, the comic book writer of Autumnal, The Cemetarians, Year Zero and Trojan, Daniel Kraus, was sifting through the University of Pittsburgh Library's George A. Romero Archival Collection. He was then working on Romero's Living Dead, published in 2021 and thought to be Romero's final work. But during his search, he discovered something else, a half-finished novel called Pay the Piper, a project few had ever heard of. In the years since, Kraus has worked with Romero's estate to bring this unfinished work to publication. And now, the book is being published, credited to George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus.

The Piper will be published in September, described as "a terrifying tale of supernatural horror set in a cursed Louisiana bayou", And definitely George A Romeo's final work.

"Alligator Point, Louisiana. Population 141. Young Renée Pontiac has heard stories of "the Piper"—a murderous swamp entity haunting the bayou—her entire life. But now the legend feels horrifically real: children are being taken and gruesomely slain. To resist, Pontiac and the town's desperate denizens will need to acknowledge the sins of their ancestors—the infamous slave traders, the Pirates Lafitte. If they don't . . . it's time to pay the piper."

Dubbed "Southern Gothics for Halloween", the publishers say that Pay The Piper was the book that George A Romero really wanted to write as he wanted to break away from zombies, and didn't like being pigeon-holed. George A. Romero did write and direct Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, as week as directing Creepshow, The Dark Half, The Crazies, and creating the TV series Tales from the Darkside.

As well as his comics, Daniel Kraus is a New York Times bestselling author who, with Guillermo del Toro, wrote The Shape of Water and Trollhunters, science thriller Wrath co-authored with Shäron Moalem, Whalefall, They Thew Us Away, and Romero's Living Dead.

