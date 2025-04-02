Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, mary jane watson

Making Sense Of Mary Jane Watson As The All-New Venom (Spoilers)

Making Sense of Mary Jane Watson as the new host of Venom, as seen in All-New Venom #5 published today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson is revealed as the new Venom host in All-New Venom #5, shaking up the Marvel Universe.

The comic navigates clues and red herrings leading up to the final reveal of Venom's latest host.

Mary Jane's dual life as Jackpot and Venom creates tension with partner Paul Rabin, hinting at possible fallout.

The surprise twist was leaked early due to a spoiler-covered variant, sparking debate in the comics community.

Okay, so in the third part of Al Ewing Day on Bleeding Cool, with the release of Absolute Green Lantern #1, All-New Venom #5 and Immortal Thor #22, we look at the one that grabbed all the headlines, All-New Venom #5 with X. In his newsletter, Al writes, "Sadly, this got leaked a couple of days ago, and Marvel had to get ahead of the news, so it's going to be pretty tough to avoid being spoiled. But I urge you to try! The issue is put together to walk you through the clues (and the red herrings) before the reveal on the last page, and that really is the ideal way to find everything out." Mmm… in that case, Al, it's better that Marvel not send out a special surprise bagged variant cover of the comic in question featuring said spoiler on the cover for retailers to a) post online and b) put on eBay the week before publication. At that point, it's inevitable.

But since you know what's coming, there's no need to post it again here. Instead, we have Robbie Morrison popping by the internet's favourite partner of Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin. Who throws the "four suspects of Venom" plot that has been obsessing this comic right in the garbage?

To be fair, it was only something Dylan Brock came up with, and he had his own issues…

And with the reminder of what Venom told Dylan…

… says the only thing that actually makes sense.

Because Mary Jane Watson has been lying to Paul Rabin the whole time. She's been a superhero now for some time as Jackpot, but Venom takes her to a whole new level.

Especially as they gained a new respect for each other during the recent Venom War. But Venom doesn't like Paul Rabin much either

… are all these lies any basis for a healthy relationship going forward?

As we previously wondered, could this be the end for Paul and Mary Jane? And if so, will the price be worth it for the Paul-haters?

ALL NEW VENOM #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250798

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…REVEALED?! When all the red herrings have been weeded out – who's left? The clues have been in front of you the whole time – and by the end of this issue, you WILL know the name of the ALL-NEW VENOM…but with M.O.D.O.K. out for symbiote blood, you might just be identifying the corpse! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

