Ghost Machine Rips Off Both Marvel And DC For Their Official Guidebook

Ghost Machine rips off both the Official Handbook Of The Marvel Universe and DC's Who's Who for their Official Guidebook

Article Summary Ghost Machine launches an Official Guidebook modeled after Marvel and DC’s character encyclopedias

The guidebook details over 120 characters across Ghost Machine’s four key universes

Covers and format pay direct homage to classic Marvel Handbook and DC Who’s Who

The five-issue series teases future storylines and introduces new characters and teams

This is what the Official Handbook Of The Marvel Universe books published in the eighties look like.

This is what the DC Who's Who equivalent looks like.

And this is what the Ghost Machine: Official Guidebook looks like with its variant covers…

"How hot does Geiger burn? What new Wardens will face Rook in upcoming tales? What are The Unbelievables? What secrets is the Scorekeeper hiding on Hyde Street? Ghost Machine will answer those questions—and many more—with the release of the five-issue Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook miniseries featuring text and art by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Ivan Reis, Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Anderson, and more, and published by Image Comics this April. "Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook spotlights more than 120 characters, teasing future storylines and major events across Ghost Machine's four interconnected universes, including those of THE UNNAMED and the heroes and villains spanning the American timeline found in Geiger, Redcoat, and First Ghost; as well as in: Rook: Exodus and its sweeping science-fiction epic; Hyde Street and its horrific home to the terrifying Residents of a mysterious, nightmarish dimension. And in THE UNBELIEVABLES, where extraordinary figures hide in plain sight, including The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, the upcoming The Trillion Dollar Kid, and many more soon making their debut. "I was always a huge fan of these entertaining encyclopedic comics," said Brian Cunningham, Ghost Machine Editor-in-Chief. "Whenever I wanted to know something about a character, I knew where to go. I also loved learning about characters I had never seen before, and then wanting to track down those comics with them so I could read those stories. I'm hoping fans will do the same with our Guidebook." "Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #1-2 will focus on The Unnamed Universe, featuring Geiger, Redcoat, Junkyard Joe, and more. Issue #3 features the unbelievable universe of The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and a host of new characters appearing for the very first time. Issue #4 spotlights the heroes and villains of the sci-fi universe epic Rook: Exodus, while #5 pays a visit with the various Residents of Ghost Machine's dimension of horror—Hyde Street. "Perfect for fans of Who's Who in the DC Universe and The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe, Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook gives you everything you need to know about your favorite characters, while also paying tribute to classic character profile collections of the past. "Each issue of the Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook features three distinct covers: Cover A Gary Frank and Brad Anderson which will showcase a timeless rendition of each issue's character lineup, Cover B by Bryan Hitch and Brad Anderson which will be an homage to The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe, Cover C by Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Brad Anderson which pays homage to Who's Who in the DC Universe.

Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #1 will be available at local comic book shops on Wednesday, the 1st of April.

