Going Beyond The Preview For Absolute Batman #15 (Spoilers)

Going Beyond The Preview For Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #15 arrives early, with major spoilers as Alfred unveils secrets to Bruce Wayne.

The Joker’s origins are explored, hinting at a family legacy tied to performance and global intrigue.

Connections to Jubal Slade and events from Absolute Evil stir up dark ties within the Absolute Universe.

A monstrous Joker form is revealed, leading to a shocking conclusion promised by Scott Snyder’s run.

Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock is published next Wednesday from DC Comics. However, with 300,000 copies ordered by comic book stores, a number have already arrived in some stores, and a few have been selling them, the naughty scamps. Which is how not only does Bleeding Cool have the preview for the comic, but also goes a little further… spoilers, obviously. As Alfred Pennyworth talks about The Joker, whoever he is, to Bruce Wayne…

He owns islands? Any of them in the US Virgin Islands by any chance? And has this anything to do with Jubal Slade, whom Oliver Queen was tracking down in Absolute Evil, which we dubbed Absolute Jeffrey Epstein?

Maybe. But back to Absolute Batman #15.

The Joker is smiling out of Alfred Pennyworth's best laid plans…

A family history in performance and production, films and stage, it's all just an act…

So,… he created Fox Studios? However, there is charity, a desire to help, contribute, and make a difference to those who need it the most. Until the fifth generation…

But of course, this is Bleeding Cool, so we like to go beyond the preview if we can… and find the Absolute Joker in his most monstrous form.

Oh, look, he does laugh after all. But only in this form. And get ready for an ending that does precisely what Scott Snyder set out for Absolute Batman at the very beginning… Absolute Batman #15 is published next Wednesday from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

