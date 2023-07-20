Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: DSTLRY, gonel, jock, sdcc

Gone by Jock From Dstlry Will Cover Diamond's Previews

With the release of Dstlry's first comics sampler The Devil's Cut at San Diego Comic-Con today, they have released more about Gone by Jock.

Spinning out of his 8-page story "The Stowaway" from Dstlry's debut release The Devil's Cut (on-sale August 30th), Gone is an action-packed sci-fi adventure featuring oversized, 48-page perfect bound issues beautifully written, drawn, and colored by Jock. On an impoverished and distant planet where menial workers scratch out a living resupplying starships, the best place to be is Gone…and that's exactly where 13-year-old Abi wants to be. Along with her street-tough friends, Abi stows away on a colossal luxury space-liner, hoping for a better life. Unbeknownst to her, Abi's "friends" are not who they seem, and she suddenly finds herself branded a saboteur as she desperately struggles to evade the ship's deadly crew to stay alive! As the young heroine confronts betrayal, discovers her true allies, and fights against all odds, Abi will soon realize that nothing is farther away than…home.

"Gone is a labor of love with which I have the rare opportunity to fine-tune every aspect of the story as both writer and artist," shared creator Jock. "I'm grateful to Dstlry for their unwavering support and for providing a platform where creators can push the boundaries of their craft. I can't wait to share this journey and the world of GONE with everyone this fall." "Following the outstanding early response to The Devil's Cut, we're excited to carry the momentum into the launch of Gone this October," said Dstlry co-founders David Steinberger and Chip Mosher in a joint statement. "By embarking on his first creator-owned project as both writer and artist, Jock exemplifies the true spirit of artistic freedom and innovation that Dstlry champions. Jock has been a true partner in defining Dstlry's approach to creator-owned comics, and we couldn't be happier to support his vision for this ambitious series."

The cover to from Diamond Comic Distributors's Previews will host a full design takeover by Jock, featuring a new spin on the Preview logo design set against the backdrop of the Gone #1 main cover. With two open-order covers by Jock, with 1:10, 1:25, and 1:50 incentive variant covers to be revealed at a later date.

Thursday, July 20 • 2-3pm Room 29AB

The DSTLRY Live Draw with Tula Lotay, Jock, and Mirka Andolfo

The greatest comic artists of the 21st century collide in this once-in-a-lifetime event, as Tula Lotay (Barnstormers), Jock (Snow Angels), and Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika) draw in real time while answering questions about their process and world building. The quartet will also answer questions about their books for DSTLRY, a new creator-owned publisher devoted to releasing oversized, prestige comics. They'll also offer some exclusive giveaways. Moderated by DSTLRY founding editor Will Dennis.

Friday, July 21 • 2:30pm – 3:30pm Room 24ABC

DSTLRY: Scott Snyder and JockSign

In the course of a decade plus, Scott Snyder and Jock have single-handedly re-sculpted comics' greatest mythological foundations, beginning with their provocative, character-defining run on Detective Comics. The pair has since conjured some of the most horrifying and enchanting new worlds in sequential art, through their collaboration on Wytches as well as their myriad other projects. Now, both pioneers enter a new era as founding creators at DSTLRY, a publisher ushering in the next era of creator-owned comics. Get an exclusive first look at both of their projects.

Saturday, July 22 • 1:30pm – 2:30pm Room 24ABC

DSTLRY: Drinking from The Devil's Cut

The Devil's Cut is your introduction to DSTLRY, a new publisher redefining creator-owned comics. In the aging process, the whiskey that evaporates is called the Angel's Share. But the most potent spirits are captured in the wood—the Devil's Cut. Available at the convention, The Devil's Cut overflows with unfiltered stories from the most fearless creators, offering a distinct taste of the quality to come. A murderer's row of the book's contributors—including Tula Lotay, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Mirka Andolfo, Becky Cloonan, and Ram V—alongside DSTLRY founding editor Will Dennis provide an exclusive preview of the first stories behind the creator-owned revolution.

