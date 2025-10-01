Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, jim lee

GOSSIPx2: Superman/Spider-Man 2026 Crossover With Jim Lee & Dan Mora?

GOSSIPx2: Superman/Spider-Man 2026 Crossover With Jim Lee & Dan Mora?

Article Summary Rumors swirl about a Superman/Spider-Man crossover comic for the 50th anniversary of their first team-up.

Jim Lee and Dan Mora are rumored to be the artists, with each publisher handling one of the two crossover issues.

Notable absence of Superman and Spider-Man from recent Batman/Deadpool crossovers fuels speculation.

Expect more crossovers featuring top heroes and teams from Marvel and DC in the coming years.

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported some light gossip regarding next year being the fiftieth anniversary of the first Marvel/DC crossover, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, Neal Adams, John Romita Sr, Dick Giordano, Terry Austin and Bob Wiacek from 1976. And that we may be getting a reprise of the original in 2026. Noting that there was no Superman or Spider-Man presence in the first Deadpool/Batman crossover from Marvel, and no sign of one in the upcoming Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC either. And that they're holding on ahead of a full-blown Superman/Spider-Man crossover from Marvel/DC next year. We also mentioned Rob Liefeld saying he has heard similar, and saying, "I think Pepe Larraz is drawing it, or at least one of em. We will see."

But sometimes, to get the rumours flowing, you need to start it off with a trickle. And in the light of the original post, I have been informed to expect another double issue crossover, one from each publisher, with Superman/Spider-Man drawn by Jim Lee (possibly why he has been tied up so long) anf a rather unexpected artist on the Marvel side, Dan Mora, who has been sticking to DC Comics and the occasional Massive-Verse foray in recent years.

But also, looking at who has not featured in the crossover or the back-ups for the Batman and Deadpool crossovers, as to where other crossovers may come from. Notably, there has been an absence of X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and Ms Marvel. As well as Justice League, Robin, Titans, Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. As well as the Ultimate and Absolute lines, of course. Expect a number of these to pop up over the next few years…

Will we get a New York Comic Con announcement? It does feel like the right place…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!