Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: DC/Marvel, pepe larraz, rob liefeld, Superman/Spider-Man

GOSSIP: Superman/Spider-Man Crossover For 2026 With Pepe Larraz?

GOSSIP: Superman/Spider-Man Crossover For 2026 With Pepe Larraz?

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man crossover rumored for 2026, marking 50 years since the original Marvel/DC team-up.

Rob Liefeld hints Pepe Larraz will draw at least one title, fueling speculation among comic fans.

Announcement possibly set for New York Comic-Con, with Marvel and DC planning big reveals for the event.

Possible Ultimate Spider-Man vs Absolute Superman and new facsimile or treasury editions for collectors.

2026 will be the fiftieth anniversary of the first Marvel/DC crossover, Superman Vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, Neal Adams, John Romita Sr, Dick Giordano, Terry Austin and Bob Wiacek from 1976. Notably, there was no Superman or Spider-Man presence in the first Deadpool/Batman crossover and no sign of one in the Batman/Deadpool crossover either. It looks like they may be holding their powder ahead of a full-blown Super-Spider crossover from Marvel/DC next year. I'm not the only one who has heard such, so has a certain Rob Liefeld. He seems to suggest a Superman/Spider-Man from DC and a Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel, the latter drawn by Pepe Larraz, Marvel's most in-demand artist right now, after House Of X, X-Men, Inferno, Blood Hunt, Big Game and currently Amazing Spider-Man. Liefeld posted on X, "Deadpool/Batman does a pretty great job of whetting the appetite for the 50th anniversary of Superman/Spider-Man, which I'm pretty certain is going to be announced any day for release in 2026. I think Pepe Laraz is drawing it, or at least one of em. We will see."

We will indeed. And maybe soonish, it feels like this is a project to be announced at New York Comic-Con does it not? They won't save it for ComicsPRO next year as they did the first Marvel/DC crossover from earlier this year? And will one of them not only do Spider-Man Vs Superman but Ultimate Spider-Man vs Absolute Superman? Odds are we can expect facsimile, treasury, artists Edution etc of the original as well.

Also notably there was no X-Men or Titans presence in the current Batman and Deadpool crossovers either. 2027 will be the 45th anniversary of X-Men/Teen Titans as well. Might we get a follow-up with an X-Men/Titans and Titans/X-Men crossover from Marvel and DC to follow?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!