Grant Morrison Appearing In Batman/Deadpool? And The Absolute Universe

Grant Morrison on appearing in Batman/Deadpool themselves.. and what aboutthe Absolute and Ultimate Universes?

Article Summary Grant Morrison teases a possible cameo as themselves in the upcoming Batman/Deadpool crossover event.

Morrison discusses the Marvel/DC collaboration process and hints at more crossover titles on the horizon.

Grant reflects on their Animal Man and Suicide Squad appearances and how they inspired new plot threads.

Morrison praises the Absolute Universe, while Scott Snyder shares personal stories of Morrison's kindness.

As previously mentioned, this week, comic book writer Grant Morrison gave a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics they are writing. And answered many questions, a few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag. And as to the matter in question, Grant talked about how their involvement with the Marvel and DC crossover came about.

"Marie Javins at DC reached out with the suggestion I do Deadpool/Batman and I had an idea straight away! I can't think of any two characters I'd have preferred!.. I worked to a simple brief – Batman and Deadpool, a Marvel villain and a DC guest star and did my own thing. I'd written my story before I saw the Marvel one! I tried to play out some continuity thread once I'd read theirs!… As far as I know the plan is to do more crossovers – there's a Superman/Spider-Man reprise next year and I expect the lucrative nature of these ventures will be an incentive!"

Famously, Grant Morrison wrote themselves into DC Comics canon with Animal Man, as Buddy Baker met his (temporary) maker.

As a result, Grant Morrison appeared in Suicide Squad as a character known as The Writer, and promptly met a sticky end. One fan asked whether Grant was sad about their death in Suicide Squad, "No, I'm very happy as it gave me a plot thread for Batman/Deadpool…" later recalling, "I've never been a big fan of Suicide Squad, although I was a member of the team briefly."

Might this mean that Grant will be appearing as themselves in Batman/Deadpool? I rather think it might. But there were also other, more important questions to answer. Answering which of the two would "go on top", Grant replied, "Deadpool's the femme in this pairing! Check out Quitely's cover…"

I take their point. Grant Morrison also promised, "Following the publication of Batman/Deadpool, I plan to dissect the script down to its atomic constituents and explain exactly what makes a comic work, so look out for that!" And when asked if they would ever write an Ultimate on an Absolute comic, they replied, "I heard the Ultimate universe was being destroyed, but the Absolute line has been a masterstroke from Scott Snyder and his collaborators. It's the best update on these characters since the Silver Age, I think. They feel fresh, and that's what ancient comic book universes need… I'm leaving the Absolute books to the experts!" And just as this AMA was about a crossover, so we are going to get a crossover between AMAs, as Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta were talking about Absolute Batman on League Of Comic Geeks. Where Scott Snyder wrote;

"One thing I'd like to say. Yesterday Grant Morrison said some nice things about the Absolute Universe which meant the world to me. I just wanted to take a minute to reciprocate. Batman/Deadpool is amazing, and I can't wait for you guys to see it. More than this, though, I've said many many times over the years things to this effect, but I just wanted to say again here how appreciative I am of Grant's kindness and generosity. When I started at DC, I was nobody, and Grant was the superstar that they are to everyone. But they consistently made an effort to find me and ask me not only what I was working on and to brainstorm ideas, but also to encourage me and make me feel welcome. "This morning I was out of breakfast with my parents, and I mentioned to them that Grant's doing The Marvel/DC crossover for us, and they reminded me of a story where they had come to New York Comic Con when I had just started Batman. Again, I was brand new. They were around the DC booth, and Grant Morrison saw me talking to them, and after I left, they made a point of coming up to my parents and telling them that they were proud of me and that my parents should be proud of me too, and that I had a future in this business. My parents have never forgotten that, nor have I. And it's one of many many examples of Grant's goodness. They are not only a genius and a creative force that's unparalleled, but also a great force for good in comics."

Batman/Deadpool goes to FOC on the 27th of October and is published by DC Comics on the 19th of November.

