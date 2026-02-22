Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: comicspro, grant morrison, zenith

Grant Morrison's Zenith Gets Full Colour Complete Omnibus In December

Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zenith Gets A Full Colour Complete Omnibus In December, announced by Rebellion at ComicsPRO yesterday

Announced at ComicsPRO by Rebellion yesterday, along with the news that 2000AD is now being printed in North America as well as the UK, is that Zenith by Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell, heading to its fortieth anniversary in 2027, will be getting a full colour omnibus, in the same fashion as the Halo Jones Omnibus, also coloured by JP Jordan. You can catch up with more of ComicsPRO right here.

Owen Johnson, Rebellion Publishing Sales Manager, told the throng, "This is Grant Morrison's first ever superhero epic. He did this with us back in the day. It's complete and in colour for the very first time. We' ve got colour artist JP Jordan to take a crack at it in the manner of the Halo Jones Omnibus that we constantly have to keep in print as a complete volume." Steve Morris, Rebellion Publishing Marketing Manager, added, "Most superheroes are selfless, heroic, self-sacrificing. Zenith is a prick. He is a young, bratty 1980s Gen Xer who doesn't want to do anything to help the common man; he's also a world-famous popstar, so basically, imagine Justin Bieber going absolutely crazy with superpowers. This is Grant Morrison going weird right off the bat, it goes into Multiverses, Nazi superheroes, weird stuff drawn by Steve Yeowell, who would become a cornerstone of Vertigo." Johnson concluded, "It's the beginning of a remarkable career. It really is a masterpiece"

Zenith: Full Colour Omnibus by Grant Morrison, Steve Yeowell, JP Jordan

The ultimate edition of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's superpowered masterpiece! In Berlin, 1945, the Allies unleashed Maximan to take on the German super soldier Masterman. Maximan's defeat was only kept secret by the nuclear bomb that destroyed both men. Forty-plus years later, and twenty years after a generation of '60s British superpowered heroes came and went, the teenage pop star Zenith is the only superhuman left. His only interests – women, drugs, alcohol and fame. So, when he is contacted about the threat from the many-angled ones and the impending destruction of our world, his first reaction is to steer well clear. But the superhumans of the past have other plans… Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's ground-breaking superhero odyssey is back and presented for the first time in full colour. From the pages of 2000 AD, this beloved classic represents a highpoint in the fifty-year history of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic. Lovingly coloured by JP Jordan, sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll has never looked so good. – 3 Dec. 2026

