Rebellion/2000AD May 2026 Full Solicits – 2000AD Goes Weekly In The US

Rebellion/2000AD May 2026 full solicits and solicitations, as 2000AD goes weekly in the USA from May...

Article Summary 2000AD launches weekly in the US for the first time, distributed via Lunar at $8 per issue.

John Wagner’s final Judge Dredd story headlines an action-packed May 2026 lineup.

New stories for classic sagas like Slaine and the return of The Trigan Empire debut this month.

Full May 2026 solicitation details, creative teams, and release dates for 2000AD and related titles.

A limited run of 2000AD will now be printed in North America and made available, weekly, for the first time in the US, through Lunar Distribution, and priced at eight dollars each. The UK price is £7.50, or around $6, but this is intended for US retailers to be allowed to make more money on the comic, to help push it to readers… just in time for John Wagner's final Judge Dredd story.

And outside of 2000AD we have new Trigan Empire stories from Michael Carroll and Tom Foster… here's Rebellion's May 2026 full American solicits and solicitations.

2000 AD PROG #2481

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Toby Willsmer

The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: the vampiric Baroness DeSilva continues her bloody mission of mechanised revenge as fan-favorite new series Silver continues! Artist include Andrea Mutti, INJ Culbard, D'Israeli, Joe Currie, Paul Marshall. Writers Include: Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Mike Carroll, Paul Starkey $7.99 5/20/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) D'Israeli

In this issue: There's trouble high up in the skies as the free-flying fantasy series Helium burns a fierce path through this week's 2000 AD! $7.99 5/27/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Cliff Robinson, Dylan Teague

In this issue: MAJOR NEW STORY! Judge Dredd enters The Oubliette as a horrifying Mega-Epic storyline begins which'll have lasting consequences for Mega-City One… and for Dredd himself! Artist include: Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, D'Israeli, Joe Currie. Writers include: Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Mike Carroll $7.99 6/3/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Joe Currie

In this issue: Agent Bridget Kurtis continues to investigate weird sect activity amongst the last survivors of humanity this week, as the critically-acclaimed Brink heads into dark territory! Artist include: Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, D'Israeli, Joe Currie, Karl Richardson. Writers include: Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Mike Carroll, TC Eglington $7.99 6/10/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #492

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Ned Hartley, John Wagner (A) Nick Percival, Phil Winslade, Chris Weston, PJ Holden (CA) Nick Percival

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The seismic events of 'The Oubliette' in 2000 AD cross over into the Megazine as 'The Black Tower' lands in Mega-City One, courtesy of Ken Niemand & Nick Percival, and the results are explosive. Plus there's more action in 'Lawless' by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade, and further political machinations in 'Megatropolis' by Ken Niemand & Chris Weston; Fargo & McBane face a new supernatural threat in 'Favoured Sons' by Ken Niemand & PJ Holden; and Dept K comes to an end, by Ned Hartley & Mike Walters. Plus Atomfall continues, more SF football action in Rok the World by John Wagner & Dan Cornwell, features, interviews and lots more! $14.99 6/17/2026

SLAINE DEFINITIVE EDITION TP VOL 03

(W) Pat Mills (A) David Lloyd, Nik Williams, Mike Collins, Glenn Fabry (CA) Glenn Fabry

The Definitive line continues with the highly regarded fantasy saga Sláine. This reimagining of Celtic mythology mixed with sword-and-sorcery tropes stood out in the predominantly science fiction anthology 2000 AD, and it proved to be a testing ground for many acclaimed artists. In this third volume, the Celtic hero continues his arduous journey across Tir-Nan-Og, accompanied by his sidekick Ukko, and faces a slew of mighty warriors, vengeful gods, and legendary beasts in his quest to return to his tribe and claim his rightful place as king. This seminal epic by Pat Mills features the artwork of David Lloyd (V for Vendetta), Glenn Fabry (Hellblazer, Preacher), and Mike Collins (American Gothic). $39.99 5/20/2026

NEW ADVENTURES FROM THE TRIGAN EMPIRE HC BOOK ONE

(W) Michael Carroll (A/CA) Tom Foster

For the first time in forty years, the Trigan Empire rises once again! Michael Carroll (Dreadnoughts), and Tom Foster (Judge Dredd), bring you New Adventures from the Trigan Empire, continuing the classic, groundbreaking comics story originally told by Mike Butterworth and Don Lawrence. Decades have passed since we were last visitors to The Trigan Empire, and an ageing Emperor Trigo has started to think about who his successor may be. His right-hand man and nephew, Janno, has already taken on many of his duties – but Trigo's estranged son, Nikko, has inherited his mother's mantle as ruler of the powerful nation of Hericon. When Janno's daughter Judelle is kidnapped from Hericon, tensions escalate as each side blames the other, and decades-old resentments come to the surface, setting both kingdoms on a dangerous path from which there may be no turning back… Will the Trigan Empire rise… or fall? Don't miss the beginning of an incredible new saga! $25.99 5/20/2026

