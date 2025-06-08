Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern Corps #5 Preview: Space Cabbie Takes the Wheel

Simon Baz and Teen Lantern team up with Guy Gardner in Green Lantern Corps #5 as they race to escape Necrocopia's criminal underworld this Wednesday!

Article Summary Green Lantern Corps #5 hits stores on June 11th, featuring Simon Baz, Teen Lantern, Guy Gardner, and Space Cabbie

The Oa station crew and field team converge as they race to escape the criminal underworld of Necrocopia

Jeremy Adams and Morgan Hampton pen this thrilling space adventure with art by Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert

ENTER: SPACE CABBIE! The Oa station crew and the field team converge as Simon Baz and Teen Lantern Keli Quintela meet up with Guy Gardner and his new partner, Lantern Narf, as they all race to escape the crooks of Necrocopia in one piece! All this, plus Space Cabbie!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #5

DC Comics

0425DC156

0425DC158 – Green Lantern Corps #5 Lucas Meyer Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

ENTER: SPACE CABBIE! The Oa station crew and the field team converge as Simon Baz and Teen Lantern Keli Quintela meet up with Guy Gardner and his new partner, Lantern Narf, as they all race to escape the crooks of Necrocopia in one piece! All this, plus Space Cabbie!

In Shops: 6/11/2025

SRP: $3.99

