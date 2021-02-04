Will Greg Capullo See Nocterra #1 Join Crossover In The 100K Club?

Bleeding Cool has the word that Nocterra, the new comic book by Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel from Image Comics/Best Jackett Press is about to hit 100,000 advance orders. One little trick will be Snyder grabbing his Batman, Metal and Death Metal co-creator Greg Capullo, for a new cover in time for FOC this weekend, with a new standard cover, a 1:150 black-and-white variant and 1:200 "blackout" variant, which usually signifies black ink on black paper stock. And may see a few stores up their numbers to qualify.

Scott Snyder tells Bleeding Cool "For a long time, I could do all the big, summer blockbuster storytelling I sincerely love at DC, so my creator-owned work was a place to experiment more. But taking time off from DC this year, I wanted the first book out of the gate for Best Jackett to be something that leaned into all the bombast and high-stakes storytelling of my superhero work, but also embraced the more personal elements of books like Wytches."

"So for me, Nocterra is everything I love in one place. High octane horror that has an emotional core that I care about a lot, as does co-creator Tony Daniel. He's doing the work of his career on this one, too. Just like me, he's leaning into the stuff he loves to do, big-hearted, big fisted visual storytelling, so with this one, we're both having a blast."

"I'm going to be announcing a bunch of books later in the spring for Best Jackett, and a lot of them present new creative challenges – they're genres I've never tried, and so on. I think a number of them will surprise people. This one, though – Nocterra – was all about celebrating our love of high drama, widescreen comics. So seeing retailers and fans come out so strongly for it… it means a ton to all of us on the team. Thanks for taking this crazy ride into the dark with us."

Will do Scott. Nocterra #1 FOCs this weekend. And enjoy the rest of the 100K Club. It's basically you, Batman, Crossover, Spawn, Star Wars: The High Republic and BRZRKR these days.

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part One-Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler. This March, legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) unveil horrors beyond any shade in this extra-sized first issue.

