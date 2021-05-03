Grunge And More Part Of The DC Festival Of Asian Superheroes

DC will be celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May with the DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration, a 96-page one-shot anthology starring and created by Asians and those with Asian heritage. It will be created by Gene Luen Yang, Mariko Tamaki, Ram V, Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong, Amy Chu, Minh Lê, Dustin Nguyen, and drawn by Marcus To, Bernard Chang, Sumit Kumar, Marcio Takaram, Trung Le Nguyen, Francis Manapul, Amy Chu, Marcus To, Cliff Chiang, Jen Bartel. Gurihiru, Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair, who drew the cover.

But looking at that cover revealed someone we hadn't seen for a while.

Grunge from Gen-13. Co-created by cover artist and publisher of DC Comics Jim Lee. Percival Edmund "Grunge" Chang: is able to mimic the molecular structure of any material he touches (and partially bestow this effect on others). His father is Team 7 member Phillip Chang. And created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi and J. Scott Campbell.

Well in an ad for the volume running in this week's DC Comics titles, we get a confirmation of sorts, that it is at least him on the cover, in the middle of the page below.

Grunge, as well as OMAC, Green Lantern, Red Arrow, Cheshire, New Super Man, Katana, Cheshire Cat, The Atom and Batgirl. Will we see more of him? If so Grunge will join other returning WildStorm characters of late including Apollo, Midnighter, Grifter into the DC Universe, with mention of The Authority, Team 6, Deathblow, Halo and Jacob Marlowe.

DC FESTIVAL OF HEROES ASIAN SUPERHERO CELEBRATION #1

MAR217016

Grab your favorite boba and pull a chair up to the dim sum table as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month with all your favorite Asian DC characters, old and new! Join Cassandra Cain, Katana, Green Lantern Tai Pham, the Atom, Dana Tan (a.k.a. Batman Beyond), Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, Damian Wayne and the al Ghul clan, New Super-Man, and more as we present new tales of these characters from their thrilling history! Plus, Cheshire Cat's relationship to Cheshire is revealed as Shoes asks Selina Kyle to take her under her wing as Cat Girl. And that's just the start!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 5/11/2021