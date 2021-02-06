Deathblow, Team 6, Marlowe – Wildstorm Comes To DC Infinite Frontier

It's WildStorm time! Grifter has recently arrived with aplomb in the DC Comics Universe, as a mercenary for hire, employed as a bodyguard by Lucius Fox and at odds with Batman. The WildCATS characters created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi were brought by DC when they bought the Wildstorm Studios. And now that Jim Lee is the Publisher and CCO of DC Comics, there's a little more openness to using WildStorm and WildCATS characters. During his DC Fandome addresses, Lee stated that more WildStorm characters would be returning to the DC Universe in 2021.

Well, Midnighter returned for Future State, confronted with an evil version of his husband Apollo – though all that shared WildStorm history appears to have been wiped out. And when fighting Grifter, Batman mentioned Halo, and that Lucius Fox was involved.

In the WildStorm comic books, the Halo Corporation was founded by Jacob Marlowe and used to finance the WildCATS team. With the help of Void, Marlowe created the company and made himself a multi-billionaire, to find, train and fund his fellow Kherabim descendants in battle with the Daemonites.

Now, in the DC Universe, there are no Kherabim or Daemonites. But I understand that in the upcoming Batman: Urban Legends, that the Grifter story will mention Marlowe, otherwise known as WildStorm character Jacob Marlows, Lord Emp. An original member of Team One and founder of the WildCATS.

There is also mention of Deathblow, who first appeared in Darker Image #1. A black-ops soldier and mercenary with powers of psychokinesis and regeneration, he was a member of WildStorm teams Gen 12, International Operations, StormWatch, Team 6, Team 7 and Team LaSport.

And there is mention of Team 6, the black-ops team that preceded Team 7 from the seventies. All this namedropping does signify more from that side of the WildStorm Universe to come. Less Authority, more Sleeper…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Hicham Habchi

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly series tying into the biggest events in Gotham City. The series begins with these can't-miss tales: Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky enters the world of Gotham City with celebrated Detective Comics and DC Future State: Robin Eternal artist Eddy Barrows for a six-part story chronicling Red Hood's investigation of a new drug sweeping through Gotham. It's a night that will change his life forever—and put him in Batman's crosshairs. Writer of the DC Future State "Grifters" story Matthew Rosenberg picks up where he left off, continuing from the pages of Batman #101! Superstar artist Ryan Benjamin joins the team as we learn why Cole Cash is in Gotham in a tale that hints at what Halo might be…and we also get Batman vs. Grifter—round two! New Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and DC Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga join forces for a Harley tale set just before the launch of her new series. Harley's determined to sort out her history with Poison Ivy—but first, she'll have to find her! Coming off the DC Future State "Outsiders" tale, writer Brandon Thomas begins a three-part saga reuniting Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho. But this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with a figure from Katana's past, in a story drawn by fan-favorite artist Max Dunbar (Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd)! Retail: $7.99 03/09/2021