Guardians Of The Galaxy And Geiger On Covers Of Next Week's Previews

The February edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, the 27th of January with comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning April 2021.

The Previews front cover features Marvel Comics' Guardians of the Galaxy #13 from Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri – although Diamond seems to think it is a new #1. Is it? Image Comics has the new series Geiger from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank that you first read about on Bleeding Cool, their first creator-owned project with Image Comics, the post-nuclear apocalypse hero Geiger.

On the Previews spine, there will be mention of Diamond Select Toys' Avatar: The Last Airbender Gallery: Zuko PVC Figure. On the front of the order form will be Valiant Entertainment's Shadowman returning in an all-new series from Cullen Bunn and Jon Davis-Hunt.

And Previews Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Magic #1

Dark Horse Comics' Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 and Cojacaru the Skinner #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella vs. Purgatori #2

IDW Publishing's Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #1 and My Little Pony/Transformers: Friendship in Disguise #1

Image Comics' Geiger #1 and The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1

Marvel Comics' Guardians of the Galaxy #1

Diamond – or Marvel – may need to check the number on that one. For Black History Month, Previews will also be showcasing comics and graphic novels that feature black characters or were created by African-American creators, or somehow describe the black experience in America.

Previews will also be noting the grand finale of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom in Marvel Comics' Venom #200; BOOM! Studios launching a new series based on Wizards of the Coast's Magic the Gathering trading card game; Titan Comics celebrates the 50th-anniversary of the Doctor's arch-nemesis in Doctor Who: Missy; Stan Sakai publishes an all-ages Usagi Yojimbo graphic novel in IDW Publishing's Chibi-Usagi and more.

And in this month's Editor's Note, Previews editor Marty Grosser talks about the success of the comic industry in rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and looks ahead to August's Free Comic Book Day.