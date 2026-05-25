Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5: The Phantom X Has Launched a Persona 3 Reload Crossover

Persona 5: The Phantom X has launched a brand-new crossover event as you'll see Persona 3 Reload characters for a limited time

Article Summary Persona 5: The Phantom X launches a Persona 3 Reload crossover, bringing Tartarus, the Dark Hour, and S.E.E.S. into P5X.

Met by Moonlight Part 1 follows Wonder teaming with Makoto Yuki and Yukari Takeba through Tartarus and Port Island.

Persona 5: The Phantom X adds 5★ Makoto Yuki with boosted summon rates, a new weapon, party buffs, and Theurgy skills.

P5X players can grab limited login bonuses, anniversary rewards, Meta Jewels, and a discounted Butler Makoto outfit.

Atlus and SEGA have launched a new crossover event in Persona 5: The Phantom X, as players will see characters from Persona 3 Reload make their way into this world. The event is already underway and will be running over the next few weeks, which includes new login bonuses, additional content, a special two-part event, and more. We have the complete rundown below, as you'll see them added when you update the game.

Persona 5: The Phantom X |Persona 3 Reload Crossover

Persona 3 Reload Special Event – Met by Moonlight Part 1

A hidden hour exists between one day and the next. The Dark Hour. The massive tower Tartarus appears during this Dark Hour, infested with Shadows. In this story, the Phantom Thieves from P5X wander into a place resembling Tartarus and fight alongside the members of S.E.E.S. from Persona 3 Reload. Other familiar locations from Persona 3 Reload, such as Paulownia Mall, also appear. As the two titles intersect, players will not only see new sides of the P5X characters, but also get a closer look at the thoughts and feelings of the Persona 3 Reload characters. It's a must-see for Persona fans.

Summary of the Story

One day after school, Wonder heads out with Riko and Lufel to an artificial island known as Port Island. However, on their way back, strange things begin happening around them. He becomes separated from Riko and the others and ends up wandering into a labyrinth. Inside the labyrinth, the protagonist is cornered and attacked by Shadows until he's saved by a boy who introduces himself as Makoto Yuki. Afterward, they reunite with one of Makoto's companions, Yukari Takeba. Unfortunately, it seems she was separated from the rest of the group.

As Wonder and Makoto search for their missing friends, they decide to advance together through the labyrinth known as Tartarus. They discover a mysterious door on their journey. An impossible scene awaits on the other side.

5★ Makoto Yuki arrives in P5X!

Makoto Yuki from Persona 3 Reload makes his P5X debut as a 5★ character in Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, which features increased rates for certain characters. His exclusive 5★ weapon is also available from the Arms Deals: Silent Pistol.

Most Wanted Phantom Thief Contract: When Moon Reaches Stars, Duration: Ends June 25th, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC)

Most Wanted 5★: Makoto Yuki

Makoto Yuki is a top class 5★ Fire-attribute Assassin specializing in offense. By gaining Moon Phase stacks through his own skills and ally support, he can unleash devastating damage. In addition to his offensive power, he also excels at buffing the entire party. As a P3R character, he also uses Assist actions and Theurgy in place of ranged attacks and Highlight, respectively.

Special Outfit for Makoto Yuki

Players can purchase the Butler Makoto Yuki set from the Shop at a discounted price of 2,880 Meta Jewels. The set also includes the Butler Makoto Avatar, the Tea Time profile design, and the Blue Moon Glory profile frame. After June 25th, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC), the set will be available for 3,200 Meta Jewels.

New Persona 5: The Phantom X Campaign Information

Login Bonus

A special countdown campaign leading up to the 1st Anniversary in June is now underway. Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive 5 Platinum Tickets and 5 Platinum Milicoins, which can be used for Contracts and Arms Deals, respectively. Duration: Until June 4th, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC)

Anniversary Special Daily Hoot-n-Loot

The Daily Hoot-n-Loot is coming with boosted rewards during the 1st Anniversary celebration period. Players can receive a total of 1,600 Meta Jewels and 2,400 Wingbeat Coins by logging in for 28 days during the period. Duration: June 1st, 2026, 5:00 AM – August 1st, 2026, 4:59 AM (server time).

In addition, a total of 1,000 Meta Jewels will be sent to players, including 500 Meta Jewels to commemorate the update and another 500 Meta Jewels as a token of appreciation for watching the official broadcast covering the Ver. 4.1 update. Update Celebration Gift & Official Broadcast Gift: Available until June 4th, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC)

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