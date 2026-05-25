Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, Apex Edition, comicspro, Dave Gibbons, mcm

Dave Gibbons Gets A 2000 AD Apex Edition From Rebellion In November

Dave Gibbons gets his own 2000 AD Apex Edition from Rebellion Publishing in November 2026

Article Summary Dave Gibbons gets a 2000 AD Apex Edition from Rebellion on 11 November 2026, collecting art at full original size.

The Dave Gibbons Apex Edition includes early designs, complete stories, and pages from 2000 AD, Ro-Busters, and Dan Dare.

Rebellion’s oversized Apex Editions scan original comic art in high resolution, capturing corrections, paste-ups, and detail.

Best known for Watchmen and Rogue Trooper, Dave Gibbons is spotlighted here through rare 2000 AD work and Alan Moore collaborations.

Sorry, Omar, I got this one out first… at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, Steve Morris of Rebellion and 2000AD gave a presentation at the ComicsPRO event. There was quite a lot of 2000AD stuff to announce, ahead of their fiftieth anniversary next year, the fiftieth anniversary of Judge Dredd, as well as 2000 AD Prog #2500 and Judge Dredd Megazine #500. Bleeding Cool got the news out about Rogue Trooper, Judge Dredd in the DC Comics Compact Format, The 2000 AD 2027 Annual and Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zenith Full Colour Omnibus. Any more for any more? Quite a bit. Such as the Dave Gibbons Apex Edition….

The 2000 AD Art of Dave Gibbons: Apex Edition, in hardcover, 128 pages, for £100, will be published on the 11th of November. Dave Gibbons is the co-creator of Rogue Trooper, and this book presents several of his earliest character designs, along with several complete stories. This book also includes work from issue 1 of 2000 AD, and pages from Ro-Busters and Dan Dare. It will also feature his earlier collaborations with Alan Moore, prior to co-creating Watchmen together. And each page of this book has been scanned directly from Dave Gibbons' art, so you feel as if you're looking at it in person.

Apex Editions are a premium line of oversized collections published by Rebellion that reproduce original comic artwork at its actual drawn size, scanned in high resolution directly from the pages to capture every detail, brush strokes, corrections, paste-ups, and the like, in the fashion first innovated by Scott Dunbier for IDW's Artist's Editions, now from his Act IV imprint at Skybound. Previous editions have included the work of Mick McMahon, Brian Bolland, Kevin O'Neill, Steve Dillon, Carlos Ezquerra, Zenith by Steve Yeowell, Button Man by Arthur Ranson and Charley's War by Joe Colquhoun.

Dave Gibbons is the co-creator of Watchmen, Give Me Liberty and Kingsman, with a long run on 2000AD from the very first issue, including Harlem Heroes and Dan Dare, and co-creating Rogue Trooper, which gets its movie premiere next month. His lettering style also inspired the Comic Sans font. And now you get a better look at some of his earlier days…

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