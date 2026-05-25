Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2

SteelSeries Releases New Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse

SteelSeries has released the brand-new Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse, along with a new set of colorways for their mousepad

Article Summary SteelSeries launches the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2, a 68g ultralight gaming mouse built for speed, precision, and durability.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 packs 4K polling, Quantum 4K wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 200 hours of battery.

The SteelSeries TrueMove 26K sensor delivers 26,000 DPI, 400 IPS tracking, 40G acceleration, and adjustable lift-off distance.

SteelSeries also adds new QcK Heavy mousepad colorways, while GG software enables deep tuning, profiles, and button controls.

SteelSeries has released a new gaming mouse for everyday use that is a stark improvement on the previous model, as the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is now available. The goal of this one was to create a durable but lightweight design that made improvements in the way it felt and moved, without taking away from the tech or response. Along with the mouse, the team released a new set of colorway options for the QcK Heavy mousepad, giving you some new options to fit your desk's design. We have the full details from the team below as the mouse is currently available for $110.

SteelSeries Brings a New Mouse To The Table With The Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2

The award-winning Aerox Series mice have been the go-to step-up mouse for players entering the competitive PC gaming scene, and the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 continues that legacy, engineered for speed, precision, and durability. Durability is vital, with mechanical switches rated for an 80‑million‑click lifetime combined with AquaBarrier technology that safeguards against dust, sweat, and spills in an ultra‑lightweight 68g design. Customizable RGB lighting, long‑lasting battery life of up to 200 hours, and deep configuration through SteelSeries GG round out a mouse built for players who want a versatile, do-it-all performance powerhouse.

Not just fast, 4K fast – A 4K polling rate (4000Hz) delivers near-instantaneous responsiveness and precise control over your wireless connection, so the mouse cursor is perfectly synced to a gamer's hand with ultra-fast clicks. The cursor on screen refreshes up to 4000 times per second to take full advantage of high-resolution monitors and ensure the gamer's target reticle registers hand movement on screen 4x faster than standard 1000Hz mice (0.25ms vs 1ms).

Quantum 4K Wireless – Minimize lag with advanced Quantum 4K wireless technology offering 2.4GHz gaming wireless with full support for 4K polling. Switchable dual wireless adds the flexibility to connect to other devices with Bluetooth 5.0. The rechargeable battery provides up to 200 hours of usage over Bluetooth or 120 hours on 2.4GHz (depending on polling rate, lighting, and power settings).

TrueMove 26K Sensor – The high-performance 26,000 DPI TrueMove optical sensor tracks every movement with exceptional precision and consistency, delivering tighter aim and smoother control. With 400 IPS tracking speed and 40G acceleration, gamers get faster flicks with fewer skips, so when speed matters, the player is in control. Adjustable lift-off distance also lets gamers reposition their mouse without disrupting their aim, ensuring complete control in every moment.

Ultra-Light. Watertight . – The Aerox 3 Gen 2 punches way above its weight. At just 68g, it's ultralightweight, built for durability without added fatigue. When quick movements matter, the Aerox 3's ultra-lightweight design enables faster, more accurate reactions. AquaBarrier™ protects against dust, dirt, and water – with a durable design that is IP54-rated, unlike other honeycomb shells.

Long-lasting Battery – Up to 200 hours of battery life over Bluetooth and 120 hours over 2.4GHz, plus Fast Charge via USBC.

Ultra Durable Design – With super-low latency, crisp clicks, and an 80-million-click lifetime, these mechanical switches are quick and consistent game after game. Six programmable buttons let gamers customize their play style. Onboard memory supports up to 5 saved profiles to customize sensitivity levels (X & Y DPI) with liftoff distance, polling rate, Scroll Jump Protection, Bluetooth Smoothing, Wireless Stability Enhancement, power saving, and illumination brightness, and save them directly to the mouse for instant access on any system.

Advanced Tuning Software – Think of GG as your own personal pit crew for the likes of an F1 car. Every player aims differently – so Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is built to be tuned, not just used. Dial in DPI/CPI and Sensitivity – Configure precise X/Y DPI levels up to 26,000 CPI with fine‑grained steps to match any playstyle or monitor resolution. Optimize Polling and Responsiveness – Adjust polling rate, debounce, and smoothing settings to balance ultimate responsiveness with battery life. Fine‑Tune Mouse Behavior – Leverage Mouse Acceleration, Rotation Control, adjustable liftoff distance, and Scroll Jump Protection to eliminate unwanted input and keep crosshair movement predictable. Save Up to 5 Onboard Profiles – Store preferred CPI steps, polling rates, and button mappings directly on the mouse for instant access on any system – no software required once profiles are set.



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