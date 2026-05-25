Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz

Razer Releases New Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz Keyboard

Razer released a brand-new updated version of one of their gaming keyboards, introducing the Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz, a tournament-ready TKL keyboard built for competitive FPS play.

True 8000 Hz HyperPolling and Gen-2 Analog Optical Switches boost speed, precision, and ultra-fast response.

Rapid Trigger, Snap Tap, and 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable actuation give Razer players sharper control in every match.

With 40G actuation force, 100-million keystroke durability, and a $170 price, Razer targets serious gamers.

Razer has a new version of one of their gaming keyboards out on the market, as they released the new Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz edition. The team has upgraded a few aspects for this one, as they have added both True 8000 Hz HyperPolling and Analog Optical Switches Gen 2 pack into what is essentially a tournament-ready TKL design. You can find more details and specs below, as they have it on their shop starting at $170.

Razer Drops The Huntsman V3 Tenkeyless 8KHz Keyboard: Better Performance and Gaming

Designed with and trusted by pros. Built for competitive players in FPS and other fast-paced games. This is an analog optical keyboard for those who live in the clutch. Supercharged with True 8000 Hz HyperPolling and Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2 with adjustable actuation, arm yourself with every edge you need to play like the world's best. Max out on precision and response with next-gen switches featuring Rapid Trigger for ultra-fast repeated inputs, a 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable actuation range, and a 100-million keystroke lifespan.

Rapid Trigger Mode: Instead of a fixed reset point, keys reset instantly with an upward motion as low as 0.1 mm. This allows for faster repeated keystrokes compared to standard keyboards, which significantly enhances in-game responsiveness.

Instead of a fixed reset point, keys reset instantly with an upward motion as low as 0.1 mm. This allows for faster repeated keystrokes compared to standard keyboards, which significantly enhances in-game responsiveness. Razer Snap Tap: Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. Snap Tap is OFF by default and can be toggled ON/OFF via Razer Synapse or using the hotkey FN + Left Shift.

Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. Snap Tap is OFF by default and can be toggled ON/OFF via Razer Synapse or using the hotkey FN + Left Shift. Adjustable Actuation: Supporting a full range of actuation from 0.1 to 4.0 mm, customize the switches to be as sensitive as you want and achieve a setting that best suits your playstyle.

Supporting a full range of actuation from 0.1 to 4.0 mm, customize the switches to be as sensitive as you want and achieve a setting that best suits your playstyle. 40 G Actuation Force: Enjoy greater response with a lighter actuation force that lets you play and react quicker than ever before. From counter-strafing to aiming to dodging, gain a split-second advantage you need to come out on top in every exchange.

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