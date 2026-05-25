Posted in: CBS, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: AMAs, American Music Awards, bts

2026 American Music Awards: AMAs Open with BTS Performing "Hooligan"

Check out BTS (RM, j-hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, SUGA, V, and Jin) kicking off the 2026 American Music Awards with a performance of "Hooligan."

Article Summary BTS opened the 2026 American Music Awards with a high-energy performance of “Hooligan” ahead of the Queen Latifah-hosted show.

RM set the tone with the song’s opening lines as BTS launched the AMAs with their major group awards-show moment return.

“Hooligan” comes from BTS’s Billboard 200-topping album ARIRANG, released after their hiatus for military service and solo work.

The post also rounds up key 2026 American Music Awards presenters, performers, attending nominees, and special honors.

RM, j-hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, SUGA, V, and Jin – otherwise known as the global phenomenon BTS – kicked off tonight's Queen Latifah-hosted 52nd American Music Awards earlier tonight with an in-concert performance of "Hooligan." RM got the vibe going, offering, "Watch this, watch this beat going hooligan/ We pop out, we actin' a fool again. Watch this, watch this beat going hooligan" – and it was off from there! The track is from the group's Billboard 200-topping album ARIRANG, which was released earlier this year after a two-year hiatus to fulfill military service requirements and work on side projects.

Here's a look at the performance from Monday night, kicking off with Queen Latifah's introduction:

Who's Attending the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? We've got a rundown of who's set to present, who's set to perform, and which nominees are expected to attend (at least, the names that were officially announced as of this afternoon:

Presenters: Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, EJAE, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter & Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more.

Performers: Billy Idol, Karol G, Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots.

Nominees Attending: BTS, 4 Non Blondes (Christa Hillhouse, Linda Perry, Dawn Richardson, Roger Rocha), Bella Kay, Black Eyed Peas (Taboo, will.i.am & apl.de.ap), Breskii, David Guetta, Disco Lines, Fuerza Regida (Jesus Ortiz Paz, Moises Lopez, Jose Garcia, Samuel Jaimez, Khrystian Ramos), Goo Goo Dolls (John Rzeznik, Robby Takac), Leon Thomas, Lord Huron (Mark Barry), Monaleo, Natti Natasha, Sublime (Mikayla Daniel), Tinashe, Tito Double P, Tones and I, YKNIECE, and more.

Any Special Honors/Awards During the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Here's a rundown of the special recognitions that are set to be bestowed and to whom:

Lifetime Achievement Award : Rock legend and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Idol is being recognized for his incomparable career and body of work, unparalleled contributions to music, and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever.

: Rock legend and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Idol is being recognized for his incomparable career and body of work, unparalleled contributions to music, and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever. International Artist Award of Excellence : Groundbreaking global music superstar and AMAs winner Karol G will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence, in recognition of how her music and cultural influence have resonated worldwide, inspiring and impacting audiences.

: Groundbreaking global music superstar and AMAs winner will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence, in recognition of how her music and cultural influence have resonated worldwide, inspiring and impacting audiences. Veterans Voice Award: Legendary singer/songwriter Darius Rucker will receive the Veterans Voice Award presented by USAA's Honor Through Action, in honor of his commitment to using his platform to make meaningful, lasting change in the lives of those who served. Throughout his career, Rucker has consistently championed those who serve through his long-time support of military organizations and through his music.

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