Gunslinger Spawn #50 Was Image Comics' Most Ordered Comic in January

Gunslinger Spawn #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi was Image Comics' most ordered comic book in January 2026

Article Summary Gunslinger Spawn #50 tops Image Comics' order charts, beating major Energon Universe titles in January 2026.

Transformers #28 and G.I. Joe issues follow closely, but Gunslinger Spawn leads as the month's standout bestseller.

Exquisite Corpses #9 surprises by landing in third, kicking off a new arc by James Tynion and a top creative team.

Image Comics remains diverse, ranking big sellers like Geiger, Bug Wars, and iconic franchises alongside Spawn.

Gunslinger Spawn #50 from Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi was Image Comics' most ordered title in January 2026. And beat out the Energon Universe titles with Transformers #28 from Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora, G.I. JOE #17 and 18 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Marco Fodera, and Void Rivals #26 by Robert Kirkman and Andre Bressan, with Robert Kirkman taking his third spot on the list with his and David Finch's own book Skinbreaker #5. But it's Exquisite Corpses #9 in third place that outperforms expectations, as it begins a brand-new arc from James Tynion, Michael Walsh, Tyler Boss, and Valentine De Landro, with all the rules being broken as the fight to be the last killer standing barrels towards its finale. And Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's Bug Wars jumped high with Bug Wars: The Spyder Wytch one-shot, spinning a new tale ahead of the series returning later in 2026.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #50 – Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi

TRANSFORMERS #28 – Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora

EXQUISITE CORPSES #9 – James Tynion, Michael Walsh, Tyler Boss and Valentine De Landro

G.I. JOE #17 – Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Marco Foder

G.I. JOE #18 – Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Marco Foder

SKINBREAKER #5 – Robert Kirkman and David Finch

VOID RIVALS #26 – Robert Kirkman and Andre Bressan

GEIGER #20 – Geoff Johns and Gary Frank

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #324 – Larry Hama, Tony Kordo, Paul Pelletier and Francesco Segala

BUG WARS: THE SPYDER WYTCH (ONE-SHOT) – Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar'

