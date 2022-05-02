Gwenpool's Myisha Haynes Sells YS Graphic Novel, Humanities 101

Humanities 101 is Myisha Haynes' YA graphic novel about Hakeem, a boy who moves to a strange town with mysterious supernatural occurrences and falls in love with an alien. She posted on Twitter "So happy to finally share what I've been working on for over a year! It's got it all: queer black kids, aliens, earnest weirdos, romance! @Samia_Selene has been an editing rockstar and I hope you'll be as excited about this story as we are. " And she posted on Instagram, saying "An illustration I did for my graphic novel pitch last year. Meet Hakeem, a 16-year-old sophomore who inherited his love of nature from his wildlife biologist mother and healthy skepticism from his professor father. Hakeem is happiest on a trail under a canopy of trees, listening to lo-fi hip hop beats."

Myisha Haynes is a games and marketing artist with a fantasy webcomic, The Substitutes, and has worked on Marvel's Gwenpool and Firelily's Elements Anthology: Fire, covers for Lion Forge's Castoffs and drew the just-published graphic novel Anne Of West Philly written by Ivy Noelle Weir.

Samia Fakih at First Second has acquired that book as well as a second, as yet untitled YA graphic novel by Haynes to follow. Publication of Humanities 101 is scheduled for 2024. Myisha Haynes's agent Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary Management negotiated the two-book deal for world rights.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Judith Hansen, the founder of New York's Hansen Literary Agency, was the former deputy publisher of graphic novel publisher Kitchen Sink Press. An attorney, she had a twenty-year career with major trade book publishers including Simon & Schuster, NAL, and the Crown and Doubleday divisions of Random House.