Hamilton And Roosevelt Both Get Graphic Novels On The Same Day

Two graphic novels from two different publishers, both out on the 17th of February, 2021 take on very different political figures of American history, Alexander Hamilton and Teddy Roosevelt.

Hamilton Graphic History: America's Celebrated Founding Father from First Comics is a new graphic novel written and drawn by Steve Stern and Stan Timmons.

From his birth in the West Indies to his meteoric rise in the new world of America, through a scandalous affair that shook the nation and his untimely death in a duel with Aaron Burr, this is the true story of Alexander Hamilton, the man behind the hit Broadway musical. Extensively researched and artfully told, the most controversial aspects of Hamilton's life are explored, from his titanic feuds with his political rivals to his far-sighted abolitionism.Hamilton: The Graphic History brilliantly recreates the tumultuous revolutionary times for a contemporary audience,

While rather more taciturn Teddy from Dead Reckoning, a new graphic novel by Laurence Luckinbill and Eryck Tait about President Roosevelt.

July 1918. Preparing to speak to an eager audience, 61-year-old Teddy Roosevelt receives the telegram that all parents of children who serve in war fear most: His son Quentin's plane has been shot down in a dogfight over France. His fate is unknown. Despite rising fear for his youngest son, Teddy takes the stage to speak to his beloved fellow citizens. It is, he says, "my simple duty." But the speech evolves from politics and the war, into an examination of his life, the choices he's made, and the costs of his "Warrior Philosophy." Overflowing with his love of nature, adventure, and justice, Teddy dramatically illustrates the life of one of America's greatest presidents. His many accomplishments ranged from charging up San Juan Hill in Cuba as commander of the Rough Riders, to facing down U.S. corporate monopolies, to launching the Great White Fleet, building the Panama Canal, and the preservation of hundreds of millions of acres of natural American beauty. And finally, to the vigorous life at Sagamore Hill and his immense pride in a beloved and rambunctious family. Teddy reveals how even the greatest of men is still just a man, and how even the most modest man can grow to be great.

