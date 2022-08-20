Harley Quinn #21 Preview: Brotherly Bat-Love

Luke Fox has a lot of trash to talk about his brother in this preview of Harley Quinn #21, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Just your normal sibling rivalry? Or is there a hint of jealousy there? Only one brother got to be Batman, after all. The other had to settle for Batwing. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #21

DC Comics

0622DC068

0622DC069 – Harley Quinn #21 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0622DC070 – Harley Quinn #21 Ryan Sook Cover – $4.99

0622DC071 – Harley Quinn #21 Megan Huang Cover – $4.99

0622DC821 – Harley Quinn #21 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – Please Inquire

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Simone Buonfantino (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-ofalien-skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

